This Cordless Stick Vacuum Is 'Better Than Dyson,' According to Shoppers, and It's Under $100 Right Now
Cleaning your house can be a daunting task, and finding the right tools can be even more difficult. But what if we told you Amazon had a stick vacuum on sale for less than $100 right now? No, this is not a drill, we really did find a cordless vacuum cleaner at an affordable price. The best part is it's backed by thousands of shoppers and some even say it's better than a Dyson.
The Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has a removable battery that can run for up to 40 minutes on a single charge. It comes with several attachments like an extendable tube, brushes, and nozzles for hard-to-reach areas, and can so be used as a compact handheld vacuum for cleaning cars and furniture. The device is super easy to maneuver up and down the stairs thanks to its lightweight design and not having to deal with tangled cords and restrictions makes the cleaning process quick and efficient.
The vacuum has high-powered suction, but it also has motorized brushes that swivel while it runs to pick up even more hair and debris deep in your carpet. This also allows the machine to move across all floor types in your home, whether it's hardwood, tile, or carpet. Once the holding tank is full, it only takes the click of a button to empty it and you don't even have to touch any of the debris.
A deal like this doesn't happen very often and most cordless vacuums cost hundreds of dollars, so now is the time to add one to your collection of cleaning tools without spending a ton of money.
Buy It! Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $84.14 (orig. $98.99); amazon.com
For just $85, it's no wonder so many shoppers said this cordless vacuum is a "better value than a Dyson" and others claimed it works " Dyson" context="body" sid=""/]," too. The vacuum has more than 2,300 five-star ratings and even though some reviewers said they were skeptical at first, they have since deemed the stick vacuum ″worth it″ and raved about how quiet it is.
This sale probably won't last long, and at such a low price, it might even sell out. The Wowgo Cordless Vacuum has everything you need to give your home a deep clean in less than an hour and if ordered now, it can arrive in as little as three days.
