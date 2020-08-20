Even Pillow Snobs Love This Customizable Memory Foam Style — and It’s on Sale for Less than $25

You spend a good portion of your life sleeping, so you should make sure it’s in the most comfortable way possible. That’s why it’s important to not only invest in a good mattress, but to also find a pillow that fits your personal preferences. There are a lot of questions you should ask yourself before purchasing a pillow: Are you a stomach sleeper or a side sleeper? Do you like flat or fluffy? Do you get overheated at night? Everyone could answer those questions a little differently, but Amazon shoppers say no matter how you sleep, the WonderSleep Dream Rite pillow is a game changer.
The memory foam pillow is filled with a mix of shredded memory foam and polyester fiber that’s designed to mold to your body to provide the best support for your neck, shoulders, back, and head while you sleep. Its cover is made from a premium, hypoallergenic fabric that’s both soft and breathable to keep you cool all night long. But perhaps the coolest part about the WonderSleep pillow is that it’s completely customizable . The filling inside can easily be removed to adjust to your desired pillow height and comfort.
For a limited time, shoppers can snag the queen-size WonderSleep Dream Rite pillow for 23 percent off , knocking the price down to just $23. It’s not only ranking on Amazon’s best-sellers list in bed pillows and positioners , but it’s also racked up over 3,300 positive reviews from shoppers who say their sleeping patterns have improved since using it.
“The WonderSleep queen-size memory foam pillow is so super plush and I can truly say that I get a better night's rest compared to my other memory foam that I paid three times as much for,” one wrote.
Buy It! WonderSleep Dream Rite Shredded Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow – Queen Size, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Another chimed in, “I finally found my dream pillow! I love how you can take out the foam to make it perfect. I will definitely buy another one.”
Even pillow snobs are impressed by its design and affordable price point. “I've tried roughly every pillow in the book — memory foam, cooling memory foam, TempurPedic, Serta, cheap Target brands, all the pillows — but this one takes the proverbial cake,” one customer wrote. “I love that I can manipulate it and it conforms, but still holds its shape. I've spent over $100 on pillows before and never have I had one this great. Best money I've spent in a long time!”
Similar to a mattress-in-a-box, the WonderSleep pillow will arrive at your door rolled up in a vacuum-sealed tube . Once opened, it will quickly inflate to full size and be ready within just a few hours.
There has never been a better time to focus on your nighttime comfort. We don’t know how long this deal lasts, but for just $23 you can rest easy knowing you’ll finally get a good night’s sleep.
