20 Women-Owned Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Brands You Need to Know About

AYR got its start as a "sister brand" to Bonobos, but this little sister has since grown up and moved out on her own. Founded by Maggie Winter, Max Bonbrest, and Jac Cameron, three fashion friends making clothes to wear all year round (hence the brand's name), AYR is arguably most famous for The Robe duster coat, seen on top models like Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner, as well as Bonbrest's incredibly chic grandmother, who is technically also a model. Its high-quality denim is similarly flawless. And don't overlook AYR's simple pima cotton tees — they're always 20 percent off when you buy two or more.