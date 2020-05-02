Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Need Contacts? Here Are 6 Places Where You Can Order Lenses Online

There’s nothing quite like the sinking feeling of realizing your contact supply is running dangerously low (it’s up there with missing your favorite show’s finale, or finding out about a surprise sale too late). It especially stings now, during this social distancing period where going to the eye doctor is certainly not a priority. But you’ve got to see, so you can’t simply ignore the problem. And you don’t have to jump through a ton of hoops to get a new stock of lenses delivered straight to your door. There are multiple online retailers that sell name brand contacts and accept popular insurance policies.

For example, popular glasses retailers such as LensCrafters and Warby Parker have their own supplies of contacts as well. Warby Parker even has its own environmentally-conscious brand of contacts called Scout that retails for $110. And popular retailers, including 1-800 Contacts and Glasses USA, are extremely dependable and often come with discount codes you can use on first purchases. (If you don’t know your contact prescription by heart, it’s on the side of your lens box.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

If you’re caught between a rock and a (blurry) hard place while social distancing, there’s no need to fret. Here are seven retailers you can order contacts from online:

Warby Parker

The popular direct-to-consumer glasses company also sells contact lenses through its Scout portal, where three-month subscriptions are offered at $110. Along with selling its own lenses, Warby Parker sells popular name brands as well. You can use FSA and HSAs to purchase the lenses, and there’s a page with downloadable insurance reimbursement forms.

Perks: For $5, you can do a trial run of the Scout contacts.

1-800 Contacts

You’ve likely seen the commercials and heard the 1-800 Contacts jingle, but did you know the retailer has 45 million contacts in stock? With so many options, you’re sure to find the brand you love — or discover something entirely different. There’s also an online vision exam you can take to make sure your prescription is up to date.

Perks: All new customers get 10 percent off their first purchase. The retailer also accepts vision insurance.

Coastal

If the box your contact lenses came in is AWOL, Coastal offers its services to contact your doctor’s office and retrieve prescription info for you. The retailer offers colored contacts in as well as customary lenses.

Perks: Use code SMILE15 for $15 off contact orders of $120 or more, price matching is offered.

GlassesUSA

Don’t let the name fool you, there are lots of contact options on this site. Dailies, weeklies, monthlies — you name it. Plus, GlassesUSA accepts most major insurance plans.

Perks: You can get 25 percent off lenses with code Contacts25 or get 70 percent off glasses with the purchase of lenses by using code Contacts70.

Lenscrafters

The Lenscrafters site lets you see clearly how much money you could save when ordering contacts online. Depending on the brand, you could save close to $200 shopping through this online retailer. Most major insurance plans are accepted, as well as FSA and HSAs.

Perks: Free shipping, a 30-day happiness guarantee. Through May 10, you can also receive up to 30 percent off an annual supply of contacts.

Walgreens

The drugstore carries popular brands like Acuvue, Biofinity, and BioTrue. Instead of coordinating over calls and emails with your optometrist’s office, you can enter its information for Walgreens customer service to handle.

Perks: Free shipping and a $25 discount with code SAVE25.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.