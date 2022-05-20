Amazon Prime Day 2022: When to Shop and How to Get the Best Deals

With millions of deals and steep discounts, Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to save on both big-ticket purchases and everyday items, like sneakers, sunscreen, and pet food. Since anyone can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime and take advantage of member-exclusive deals, there's nothing to lose. Some items, like Echo Dots and Fire TV Sticks, will be marked down to the lowest prices you'll see all year, so it's a great time to shop. Use it as a chance to restock your pantry, upgrade your electronics, and get ready for back-to-school season. You can even start your holiday shopping early!