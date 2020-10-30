These Stuffed Animals Help Kids Learn to Accept Emotions, and They’re Nominated for Toy of the Year

Emotional intelligence isn’t an easy skill for anyone to learn, let alone children. It can be a guessing game figuring out how to show them that it’s OK to be upset sometimes, while also discouraging them from taking those feelings out on others. This holiday season, a new toy brand called Whatsitsface has set out to teach kids about emotions in a fun and simple way with its Emotional Plush stuffed animals.
Each of the cuddly toys features six interchangeable facial expressions reflecting a different emotion, including happiness, sadness, anger, and surprise. A star-shaped dial on top of each plushie’s head allows kids to easily change the mood of their furry friend, putting them in charge of play while introducing concepts around feelings and social interactions. It’s no wonder, then, that the Emotional Plush was just nominated for the Toy Association’s Plush Toy of the Year award.
With no small parts or batteries required, the stuffed animal is perfect for kids of all ages. Amazon shoppers say it’s especially helpful for little ones who struggle to express themselves.
“My son is four and still having social emotional issues and trouble with his feelings,” one reviewer wrote. “He loves that the bear can feel what he feels… Everything I expected and more.”
“I got both a bear and kitten. They were both adorable, well-made, sturdy, safe, and easy to use,” said another satisfied customer. “I think they’ll be a big hit this Christmas. Very pleased!”
With so much buzz already surrounding these toys, they’re bound to fly off shelves as December approaches. Shop the Whatsitsface Teddy Bear, Kitty Kat, and Puppy Dog Emotional Plush toys for as little as $25 while you still can, and rest assured that they’ll put a smile on any child’s face.
