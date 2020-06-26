This Popular Air Lounger Doesn't Require a Pump to Inflate — and It Has Over 1,200 Five-Star Reviews

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Spending lots of time outside is a given during the summer, but it’s even more relevant now that studies have shown there’s a lower risk of getting coronavirus outdoors. So whether you’re going on socially distanced picnics or camping trips with lots of fresh air, Amazon shoppers have discovered a genius product that will make being outdoors way more enjoyable.

Perfect for backyards and beach days alike, the Wekapo Inflatable Lounger is an air hammock that doesn’t require a pump to inflate. It’s super popular on Amazon (it has an average 4.5-star rating across over 2,400 reviews!) and customers rave about how easy it is to set up. Simply pick it up and whip it around so it traps air inside, and you’ll have a comfortable lounge chair to lay on in no time. And since it’s made of durable polyester that’s capable of holding up to 500 pounds, you don’t have to worry about it breaking mid-nap.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Plenty of customers say they’ve been using it to relax in their backyards during quarantine, adding that it’s the perfect escape from the confines of a home. But by far, the most popular use for this genius contraption is at the beach — one shopper declared it a “must-have beach accessory” because it’s so comfy and easy to use.

“They're so comfortable I almost fell asleep the first time we used them,” wrote a reviewer. “At the end of the day, they deflated and rolled up nicely. They fit right back in their bags with plenty of room. They're so lightweight and portable in their bags, it sure beats carrying beach chairs any day (and did I mention how comfy they are?).”

The inflatable lounger is also equipped with quite a few helpful features, including a headrest for neck support, mesh pockets to hold magazines and water bottles, a stake to keep it secure in the ground on windy days, and a bag to carry it in while on the go. Plus, the whole thing weighs less than three pounds, so it’s portable enough to take anywhere.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Wekapo Inflatable Lounger, $45.98–$49.98; amazon.com

Customers also say the Wekapo lounge chair is perfect for taking on camping trips and picnics. “I love camping with my hammock, but sometimes there aren't trees around to support it the right way,” wrote one shopper. “I love this thing so much that I even inflate it in my apartment and lay in it while I watch TV, read, or play video games!”

According to reviewers, you’re bound to get tons of compliments on the inflatable lounger no matter where you take it. Even if you’re sticking to hanging out in the safety of your own home for now, it’ll still turn any room or lawn into a comfortable lounging area.

Ready to try it out yourself? Add Wekapo’s Inflatable Lounger to your Amazon cart ASAP so you have a comfy place to relax all summer long.