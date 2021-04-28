Wayfair’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here — and You Can Score iRobot, Cuisinart and More for Up to 80% Off
When you think of the biggest sales of the year, you probably think of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Wayfair, however, just dropped its biggest sale of the year in April. The Way Day Sale is a two-day event that features name-brand furniture, appliances, decor, and more for up to 80 percent off. Think brands like iRobot, Cuisinart, Bissell, Keurig, Dash, and more. The catch? You only have until April 29 to comb through all the deals. Don’t worry, we did the heavy lifting for you.
With Memorial Day and the official start of summer just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to stock up on new backyard furniture, that time-saving appliance you’ve been eyeing so you can spend more time sunbathing and less time meal prepping, or a new mattress so you can quit tossing and turning and finally get a good night’s rest. Note: Be on the lookout for flash deals, like the Beachcrest Home Sunbury TV Stand for TVs up to 65″ or the Coastal Farmhouse Kinsella Coffee Table with Storage — the ticking timer will tell you how much longer you have until the deal is gone.
If you don’t have anything particular in mind, allow us to introduce you to some can’t-miss deals that might pique your interest. Bissell’s best-selling CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Wet Dry Vac is a customer favorite (with over 4,100 five-star reviews), because it can clean up both dry and wet messes — and it’s on sale for just $220. Dash’s Family Size Air Fyer — which prompted reviewers to ask, “How have I lived without an air fryer all this time?” — is on sale for just $77. Or treat yourself to the Jaimes Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit; at just $112 it’s a great addition to a smaller backyard or patio.
Wayfair’s Way Sale Sale ends on Thursday, April 29, but we wouldn’t bet on these products staying in stock for that much longer. Scroll on to shop the best deals on furniture, appliances, kitchen, outdoor, pet, and more while they’re up to 80 percent off.
Best Furniture and Decor Deals
- Beachcrest Home Sunbury TV Stand for TVs up to 65″, $165.99 (orig. $249)
- Coastal Farmhouse Kinsella Coffee Table with Storage, $193.99 (orig. $434.05)
- Kelly Clarkson Home Accent Modern & Contemporary Accent Mirror, $196.99 (orig. $258)
- Three Posts Alisson Cotton Striped Throw Pillow, $25.99 (orig. $117)
- George Oliver Resto 2-Piece Metal Pot Planter Set, $104.99 (orig. $219)
- Wade Logan Albury Wide Lounge Chair, $259.99 (orig. $479.99)
- Three Posts Teen 8-Piece Syston Gallery Picture Frame Set, $91.99 (orig. $108.99)
- George Oliver Kamile End Table, $57.99 (orig. $73.99)
- Kelly Clarkson Alfonso Oriental Aqua Area Rug, $46.99 (orig. $249)
- Mercury Row Garren Square Arm Sofa, $289.99 (orig. $399.99)
Best Appliance Deals
- Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Wet Dry Vac, $219.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Dash 6-Quart Family Size Air Fryer, $76.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Emeril Lagasse Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, $133.37 (orig. $199.99)
- iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal,$599 (orig. $799.99)
- Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker with Single-Serve K-Cup Pod, $140.19 (orig. $169.99)
- Cuisinart 4-Slice Toaster, $69.95 (orig. $79.95)
- Kenmore Pet Friendly Pop-N-Go Bagged Canister Vacuum, $279.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Vitamix Explorian Series E310 Blender, $289.95 (orig. $449.95)
- NineStars Stainless Steel Motion Sensor Trash Can, $51.80 (orig. $79.99)
- KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Cuisinart Elemental 4-Cup Chopper/Grinder, $41.80 (orig. $90)
Best Outdoor Deals
- Millwood Pines Jaimes Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table, $112 (orig. $329.99)
- Wade Logan Lisette 3 Piece Rattan Seating Group with Cushions, $549.99 (orig. $2,630)
- Arlmont & Co. Reinhart Vinyl Arbor, $136.57 (orig. $226.95)
- Beachcrest Home Kearney Market Umbrella, $49.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Verdadek V-Resin Series Plastic Pot Planter, $67.99 (orig. $84.99)
- Sol 71 Outdoors Merlyn 8 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions, $1,899.99 (orig. $3,347)
- George Oliver Enger Outdoor Woven Patio Chair with Cushion, $269.99 (orig. $319.99)
- Sol 72 Latorre Spreader Bar Hammock with Stand, $125.99 (orig. $179.99)
Best Bedding and Bath Deals
- Sealy 12″ Plush Memory Foam Mattress, $329.99 (orig. $999)
- Andover Mills Modena 24″ Single Bathroom Vanity Set, $369.66 (orig. $882)
- Wrought Studio Gavinton18000-Thread Count Bamboo Blended Sheet Set, $23.99 (orig. $99)
- Rosecliff Heights Roberts Over The Toilet Storage, $106.99 (orig. $224.99)
- Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Kiril Duvet Cover Set, $23.37 (orig. $99.99)
- Lucid Comfort 10″ Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $179.99 ($274.99)
Best Pet Deals
- Liviza APP Remote Control Timer Automatic Feeder, $120.94 (orig. $283.99)
- Go Pet Club 50″ Cat Tree, $54.37 (orig. $159)
- Archie & Oscar Beatrice Bernice Quilted Orthopedic Bolster, $23.36 (orig. $49.99)
- Longshore Tides Anouk Litter Box Enclosure, $204.08 (orig. $455)
- Primetime Pets 360 Configurable Freestanding Pet Gate, $135.99 (orig. $149.99)
