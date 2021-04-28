Wayfair’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here — and You Can Score iRobot, Cuisinart and More for Up to 80% Off

Hurry, the sale ends tomorrow
By Stephanie Perry
April 28, 2021 03:21 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

When you think of the biggest sales of the year, you probably think of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Wayfair, however, just dropped its biggest sale of the year in April. The Way Day Sale is a two-day event that features name-brand furniture, appliances, decor, and more for up to 80 percent off. Think brands like iRobot, Cuisinart, Bissell, Keurig, Dash, and more. The catch? You only have until April 29 to comb through all the deals. Don’t worry, we did the heavy lifting for you. 

With Memorial Day and the official start of summer just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to stock up on new backyard furniture, that time-saving appliance you’ve been eyeing so you can spend more time sunbathing and less time meal prepping, or a new mattress so you can quit tossing and turning and finally get a good night’s rest. Note: Be on the lookout for flash deals, like the Beachcrest Home Sunbury TV Stand for TVs up to 65″  or the Coastal Farmhouse Kinsella Coffee Table with Storage — the ticking timer will tell you how much longer you have until the deal is gone.

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Beachcrest Home Sunbury TV Stand for TVs up to 65″, $165.99 (orig. $249)

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Coastal Farmhouse Kinsella Coffee Table with Storage, $193.99 (orig. $434.05)

If you don’t have anything particular in mind, allow us to introduce you to some can’t-miss deals that might pique your interest. Bissell’s best-selling CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Wet Dry Vac is a customer favorite (with over 4,100 five-star reviews), because it can clean up both dry and wet messes — and it’s on sale for just $220. Dash’s Family Size Air Fyer — which prompted reviewers to ask, “How have I lived without an air fryer all this time?” — is on sale for just $77. Or treat yourself to the Jaimes Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit; at just $112 it’s a great addition to a smaller backyard or patio. 

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Wet Dry Vac, $219.99 (orig. $299.99)

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Dash 6-Quart Family Size Air Fryer, $76.99 (orig. $99.95)

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Millwood Pines Jaimes Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table, $112 (orig. $329.99)

Wayfair’s Way Sale Sale ends on Thursday, April 29, but we wouldn’t bet on these products staying in stock for that much longer. Scroll on to shop the best deals on furniture, appliances, kitchen, outdoor, pet, and more while they’re up to 80 percent off. 

Best Furniture and Decor Deals

Best Appliance Deals

Best Outdoor Deals

Best Bedding and Bath Deals 

Best Pet Deals

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com