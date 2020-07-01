Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Wayfair’s Fourth of July Clearance Sale Has Thousands of Amazing Deals — Here Are 24 of the Best

If you missed out on shopping Wayfair’s 72-Hour Clearance Sale earlier this month, don’t fret. The retailer’s Fourth of July Clearance Sale is officially here, and it’s bigger and better than you could ever imagine.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Besides all of the incredible furniture and mattress sales happening at Wayfair, shoppers can also score big on top kitchen brands like Le Creuset, Staub, Rachael Ray Cucina, Zwilling, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and more. We’re already eyeing Le Creuset Dutch oven set on sale for just under $100, this Zwilling JA Henckels 19-piece knife block set for over $500 off, and this top-rated KitchenAid hand mixer for only $50.

With thousands of deals to choose from, finding the best ones to shop can be overwhelming, which is why we’ve picked out 24 kitchen, mattress, outdoor furniture, and storage solution deals to help get your shopping cart going. Scroll down to check out our top sale picks and more amazing deals happening at Wayfair’s Fourth of July Clearance Sale and kick your holiday weekend off in the best way possible.

Best Kitchen Deals

Image zoom Wayfair

Best Outdoor Furniture Deals

Image zoom Wayfair

Best Mattress Deals

Image zoom Wayfair

Best Storage Solution Deals

Image zoom Wayfair