These Waterproof Fanny Packs Are the 'Must-Have for Traveling' This Summer — and They're on Sale
If you're planning to travel, hit the pool, go on a cruise, or sightsee this summer, Amazon shoppers say these on-sale pouches are a game-changer.
Reviewers rave about these AiRunTech waterproof pouches for protecting phones and other essentials for beach days, travels, and waterside adventures. They've earned 4,000 five-star ratings from owners who call them "a great purchase," "super convenient," and a "must-have for traveling." And right now, several colors are on sale and going for as little as $13.
The pouches are sold in sets of two featuring various color combinations. They're completely waterproof thanks to three seals that press in place and keep water out and their thick plastic material. There's also a flap that folds over and stays put with a fastener to further protect your items, and they're designed to float.
The brand confirmed that the pouches are "100 percent waterproof" when asked if they can be submerged in water by customers. They are "lab-certified up to 32 feet (10 meters) underwater for one hour," the brand wrote in response to a customer question.
Each one comes with a waist strap, so they're easy to carry hands-free (similar to a fanny pack). Their see-through design makes it easy to quickly find what you're looking for, and they're large enough to hold phones, wallets, passports, keys, and small devices.
The pouches are one of Amazon's best-selling dry bags overall, and they've earned high ratings from owners for their comfort, water resistance, easy to use design, and touch screen-compatibility. And they've received a perfect five-star rating, which is no easy feat, for their overall value.
"I was really skeptical about this product, but I wanted to try it out," one reviewer wrote. The shopper tested a pouch by filling it with an assortment of items before diving into the ocean, and they were delighted by the outcome. "I went to the beach and got into the water with really rough waves. Then I went to the pool and stayed in the water for about 1.5 hours, and everything was completely dry! I was so excited. Two thumbs up!"
Reviewers have used them for all kinds of activities, including fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming, snorkeling, jet skiing, and more. And many say they're great for travel, too, especially if you're traveling abroad and hitting the beach.
Instead of leaving your phone and wallet on the sand where they could be scooped up, owners liked knowing they could bring these bags in the water and have their valuables on hand. "These pouches kept our valuables safe and my husband and I both could enjoy the beaches, instead of having to sit around and watch our stuff," another reviewer wrote.
And many use them beyond the water, too. Thanks to their lightweight feel, they're easy to tote around while running errands, walking, and hiking. One shopper raved about their convenience for gardening.
If you're planning to hit the beach or travel this summer, or you're looking for a handy pouch to hold your essentials, now's a great time to grab a few while they're on sale. For less than $7 apiece, these bags are an inexpensive investment that will protect your items while providing peace of mind. It's no wonder owners think they're an incredible value.
- This Flowy, Bump-Friendly Maxi Dress Is Reminiscent of Nicky Hilton's Feminine Pregnancy Style
- 2,400+ Early Prime Day Fashion Deals Are Available on Amazon — and Prices Start at $9
- This Super Quiet Robot Vacuum Picks Up Dirt, Dust, and Pet Dander — and It's Only $140
- Amazon Shoppers Call This Canopy Chair a 'Sunburn Saver,' and It's 76% Off Right Now