This Top-Rated Electric Toothbrush and Water Flosser Set Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever
Although you're probably religious about brushing your teeth before bed, forgetting to include flossing in your nighttime routine isn't uncommon. However, flossing your pearly whites is just as key for preventing cavities and gum disease as brushing them. So, a tool that polishes and cleans between your teeth would make staying on top of your oral hygiene much more manageable. Luckily, such a tool exists: the Waterpik Electric Toothbrush and Water Flosser, which happens to be on sale at Amazon for its lowest price ever today.
This wildly popular set from top-rated oral care brand Waterpik includes an electric toothbrush and water flosser, aka the two tools you need to give your teeth the ultimate deep clean. And today, you can snag it for $50 off, which is a bigger discount than we've ever seen on the item that shoppers compare to visits to the dentist. So, if you've been considering stepping up your hygiene game by investing in your own Waterpik water flosser and electric toothbrush, there's never been a better time than now to do so.
If you're a newbie to oral care terminology, a water flosser is a spout that sprays a stream of water on your teeth, efficiently removing plaque, food, and other buildup from hard-to-reach areas around your gums. In other words, it makes flossing way easier — and is just as effective, according to the American Dental Association. Plus, it's paired with the Waterpik Sonic Electric Toothbrush, which uses sonic vibrations with 31,000 strokes per minute and features three modes (clean, whiten, and massage) to remove nine times as many stains as a regular toothbrush.
Keeping your water flosser beside your toothbrush reminds you to floss every night — and according to Amazon reviewers, you'll probably want to reach for the tool even more often. "I used to brush/floss twice a day, but now I brush almost after every meal because I enjoy how it makes my mouth feel," one customer explained. "My gums and teeth have never felt this clean except after dentist appointments."
More than 3,000 shoppers on Amazon have also given the device a five-star rating, raving about its effectiveness. "The flosser is STRONG!" one happy shopper said. "I'm seeing food particles that I never did with regular flossing, and they just rinse down the sink drain instead of sticking to the floss and my fingers."
So, take advantage of the biggest discount we've ever seen on the Waterpik Sonic Electric Toothbrush and Water Flosser now — your teeth will thank you.