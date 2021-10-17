This Top-Rated Toothbrush Flosses Your Teeth While You Brush — and It's on Sale for 24 Hours Only
Growing up, you're taught to brush your teeth twice a day, but a not-so-harped-on addition to your bedtime routine is flossing — even though it's just as important as brushing your pearly whites each night. In fact, flossing removes plaque that toothbrushes simply can't reach, so it's key for preventing cavities and gum disease. In other words, if you're not currently flossing regularly, it's time to start.
Listen, we get it: With a seemingly never-ending list of steps to add to your skincare routine, throwing flossing into the mix of your nightly regimen might seem like a hassle. That's why a 2-in-1 oral care tool that brushes and flosses at the same time is ideal. Luckily, such a tool exists: the Waterpik Sonic Fusion Electric Toothbrush and Water Flosser Combo.
Although this sleek model (available in both black and white) might look like your typical electric toothbrush, the brush head actually includes a hidden waterpik feature that flosses for you while you brush. Not only is this clever gadget efficient time-wise, but it's also super effective at giving your teeth and gums a deep clean.
If you're a newbie to water flossers, a Waterpik is a spout that sprays a steady stream of water that removes food, plaque, and other buildup from those hard-to-reach spots around your teeth and gums, making it an effective alternative to manual flossing, according to the American Dental Association. Plus, a built-in timer will pause after 30 seconds and one minute to help you keep track of flossing time — it doesn't get easier than that.
Over 1,000 shoppers have given the electric toothbrush and water flosser combo a five-star rating on Amazon, raving about its effectiveness. One shopper even claimed, "After 2 weeks of use, my entire mouth feels better, teeth whiter, and gums healthier."
If you already have an electric toothbrush you're tied to, you can opt for a Waterpik water flosser on its own — which is just half the price of the toothbrush-flosser combo. A whopping 63,000 customers have given the Waterpik water flossers the five-star seal of approval. And today only, Amazon is offering up to 40 percent off these top-rated oral care tools, so now's the time to add your own Waterpik water flosser to your bathroom counter.
And if you're trying to get ahead of holiday shopping this year, these popular picks make perfect Christmas gifts for your friends and family. You'd be giving the gift of top-notch oral hygiene — and that's pretty priceless, in our humble opinion.
Below, shop the best Waterpik water flosser options on sale at Amazon. And hurry, because the deal only lasts for 24 hours.
