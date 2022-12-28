Lifestyle One of the Best Toiletry Bags We Tested This Year Is Now on Sale for Under $10 Our testers say it has “so much space” despite its compact size By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 28, 2022 04:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Michelle Barnes Planning to travel in the new year? Before taking off, make sure you're prepared with the proper gear — and we don't just mean suitcases. The PEOPLE Tested team tried out 26 toiletry bags this year and narrowed it down to the seven best options that are actually worth shopping. One of those is the Wandf Toiletry Bag, which they deemed the best for those on a budget. Right now, it's on sale for less than $10. It's made with durable, water-resistant material and has a large handle that makes it easy to hang up and get out of the way once you're at your destination. With three large zip pouches and several mesh compartments, you can fit all of your travel-size essentials in one place. One tester said "it has so much room for everything you could possibly think of" and joked that it could "double as an overnight bag." Choose from 13 colors, and perhaps add a couple to your cart for you and your travel companions while they're 36 percent off. Amazon Buy It! Wandf Toiletry Bag, $8.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. This compact yet roomy bag will fit in any suitcase and keep your things organized while preventing leaks and spills. Plus, it makes all of your makeup, skincare, and shower supplies easily accessible, not mixed in among all of your other items. One small downside our testers noted is that the main compartment is rather large and might benefit from some sort of divider to further categorize your toiletries. The bright side, though, is that it provides "so much space to stuff whatever you might need" — overpackers, are you seeing this? Grab the PEOPLE Tested-approved toiletry bag from Amazon while it's on sale for only $9. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Chocolate and Wine Stains Are No Match for Our Best Tested Commercial Carpet Cleaner — and It's $150 Off I Got My Sister This Cozy Shacket for Christmas and We Both Love It So Much, I'm Buying One for Myself on Sale The Shapewear Bodysuit That Shoppers Are Calling 'Perfection' Is on Sale for $30