One of the Best Toiletry Bags We Tested This Year Is Now on Sale for Under $10

Planning to travel in the new year? Before taking off, make sure you're prepared with the proper gear — and we don't just mean suitcases.

The PEOPLE Tested team tried out 26 toiletry bags this year and narrowed it down to the seven best options that are actually worth shopping. One of those is the Wandf Toiletry Bag, which they deemed the best for those on a budget. Right now, it's on sale for less than $10.

It's made with durable, water-resistant material and has a large handle that makes it easy to hang up and get out of the way once you're at your destination. With three large zip pouches and several mesh compartments, you can fit all of your travel-size essentials in one place. One tester said "it has so much room for everything you could possibly think of" and joked that it could "double as an overnight bag."

Choose from 13 colors, and perhaps add a couple to your cart for you and your travel companions while they're 36 percent off.

Amazon

Buy It! Wandf Toiletry Bag, $8.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

This compact yet roomy bag will fit in any suitcase and keep your things organized while preventing leaks and spills. Plus, it makes all of your makeup, skincare, and shower supplies easily accessible, not mixed in among all of your other items.

One small downside our testers noted is that the main compartment is rather large and might benefit from some sort of divider to further categorize your toiletries. The bright side, though, is that it provides "so much space to stuff whatever you might need" — overpackers, are you seeing this?

Grab the PEOPLE Tested-approved toiletry bag from Amazon while it's on sale for only $9.

