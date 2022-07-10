Credit: Walmart
Walmart's Summer Sale Is Here! Shop 36 Can't-Miss Deals, Including a Shark Vacuum for Under $100

Walmart has entered the sale chat
By Ariel Scotti July 10, 2022 07:00 AM
It seems like every major store is dropping their prices right now, and Walmart is no exception. The big-box store just launched a summer sale that slashes prices on thousands of items in every department, like fashion, home, and kitchen

If you're in the market for a breezy summer dress, a snazzy new air fryer, or a pet hair-busting vacuum cleaner, Walmart has a sale for you. And you don't have to spend a lot to reap the benefits here, as many of these price tags have been cut so drastically that sale items start at just $4. 

To make things easy, we poured over the sales pages to bring you the 36 best deals to shop while they're still in stock. Check out all of our picks before the Walmart sale ends on Thursday, July 14 at 12 p.m. ET. 

Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

One of the best sales at Walmart right now is on the always coveted and rarely discounted KitchenAid Stand Mixer. This 4.5-quart kitchen workhorse is currently $61 off and features all the bells and whistles, including a convenient tilting head that makes scraping every last bit of batter from the beaters a breeze and the ability to beat, knead, and fold ingredients at 10 different speeds. The bowl is big enough to mix dough for a batch of eight dozen cookies. 

Best Walmart Clothing Deals

Easy summer styles are marked down in droves right now at Walmart, too. There are over 1,000 dresses, tops, leggings, shorts, and more currently on sale, including tons of shopper-loved pieces. One standout item is this flutter-sleeve wrap dress, which has hundreds of five-star reviews. The feminine dress features a V-neck with ruffled hems and a true wrap style. It comes in 15 colors and patterns, and shoppers say it's cute and comfy.

Best Walmart Home Deals

But if there's anything you should shop for from Walmart's sale, it should be a sought-after vacuum cleaner. The superstore has several models available, like the Wyze Robot Vacuum with LiDAR Room Mapping, a smart vacuum that learns the ins and outs of your home and tackles messes with strong suction power that shoppers can't stop praising. Did we mention it's half-off, a.k.a. $164 less than usual? 

If an upright vacuum is more your speed, there's also this Shark Navigator vacuum. The model has a detachable pod that makes cleaning stairs, furniture, and drapes easier than ever, according to customers, and it's $104 off right now. 

And these are just some of the can't-miss sales going on right now at Walmart. Keep scrolling to see more deals.

Buy It! JuneFish Summer Pleated Short Sleeve Tunic, $19.99 (orig. $27.99); walmart.com

Buy It! Molecule Gel Memory Foam Pillow 2 Pack, $24.98 (orig. $59.96); walmart.com

Buy It! Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Crisp 9-in-1, $115 (orig. $139); walmart.com

