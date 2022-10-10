Walmart's Fall Sale Is Here! Shop 26 Can't-Miss Deals, Including $2,000 Off an OLED Smart TV

And more than $200 off a robot vacuum, too

Published on October 10, 2022 05:00 AM

Walmart's Fall Sale
Photo: Walmart

Walmart just launched a fall sale full of its famous rollback deals — and many of them simply cannot be missed. The department store's sale overlaps with the debut of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, pinning the rivals in a low-prices battle where savvy shoppers are the winner.

Walmart's Rollbacks Sale features savings across the board, including big-ticket holiday gifts that are on the top of everyone's wish list, like crystal clear OLED TVs. Right now, Walmart has a popular LG model on sale for more than $2,000 off. Other favorites like Apple AirPods Pro, Lenovo laptops, KitchenAid stand mixers, Ninja air fryers, and robot vacuum cleaners all made the cut, too.

One major difference between Walmart and Amazon's huge sales is timing. While Amazon's second Prime Day, an unofficial name given to the sale by media and shoppers alike, begins at midnight on Tuesday, October 11 and ends on Wednesday, October 12, at 11:59 p.m. PT, Walmart's discount extravaganza starts a full day early on October 10 and continues to the end of the day on Thursday, October 13 — giving shoppers two more days of deals.

And this isn't the first time Walmart hosted a sale during Amazon's big event. The competitors had overlapping deal days in July during Amazon Prime Day, too.

To make things easy during Wamart's fall sale, we scoured the sales pages to bring you the 26 best deals to shop while they're still in stock. Check out all of our picks before the Walmart sale ends on Thursday.

Walmart's Fall Sale
Walmart

Best Tech Deals

Walmart has tons of deals ahead of the holiday season on big-ticket tech items like laptops, Apple AirPods Pro, and gaming headphones, but the big-box store really outdid itself this year with a collection of impressive TV discounts. Among the best are deals on popular brands like Vizio, Samsung, and LG.

That massive discount on the LG 65-Inch Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV we alluded to earlier is at the top of our can't-miss list. The TV is jam-packed with features like brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor, and a sleeker, slimmer bezel, which is all tech talk for a gorgeous display and super-fast speeds. In fact, this TV is so great, it's earned awards, according to Walmart. And the fact that you can snap it up for more than $2,000 less than its typical price? It's a deal you really don't want to miss.

Walmart's Fall Sale
Walmart

Best Kitchen Deals

Now's the time to save big on countertop appliances and kitchenware at Walmart. If you've finally decided to join the air fryer bandwagon, you can save $70 on a Cosori model that also works as a toaster and rotisserie. Walmart also has deals on Keurig coffee makers, Ninja blenders, Farberware frying pans, and a rare deal of $180 off a refurbished KitchenAid Professional series stand mixer.

Buying a KitchenAid stand mixer is more affordable and realistic when you choose a model that has been repaired by the brand itself. This mixer is sold in like-new condition and comes with a larger, 6-quart bowl for bigger batches of dough. The machine is able to handle denser mixes to feed a crowd and it all comes with the reliability of the brand name that's the envy of bakers everywhere.

Walmart's Fall Sale
Walmart

Best Home Deals

Both robot and upright vacuums are on major sale during this fall event, so if you're in the market for a new device to help get your floors in tip-top shape, now's the right time. You can score a smart robot vacuum cleaner for over $205 off or a Tineco upright wet and dry model for $100 off.

The Trifo Maxwell Mapping and Home Monitoring Robot Vacuum is powered by AI navigation that helps it to glide seamlessly around your walls and furniture as it eliminates dirt, pet hair, and dust. You can set it to automatically start cleaning at any given time via the app and know with confidence that it will be able to work its way around your home for two hours before docking to charge again.

By comparison, the Tineco iFloor Complete Cordless Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum Floor Cleaner is able to both pick up debris and mop away messes. This two-in-one device takes the place of your basic mop while being lightweight and cordless for added convenience and portability around your home. Plus, it even comes with a liquid cleaning solution for floors.

There are also savings to be found on sheets and bedding, furniture, and cheerful holiday decor.

Keep scrolling for more to shop from Walmart's Rollbacks sale, ending October 13.

Walmart's Fall Sale
Walmart

Buy It! LG 65-Inch Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV, $1,779 (orig. $3,786.30); walmart.com

Walmart's Fall Sale
Walmart

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $169.99 (orig. $214); walmart.com

Walmart's Fall Sale
Walmart

Buy It! Ninja Air Fryer XL 5.5 Quart, $69 (orig. $98); walmart.com

Walmart's Fall Sale
Walmart

Buy It! Tineco iFloor Complete Cordless Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum, $99 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com

Walmart's Fall Sale
Walmart

Buy It! Apple TV HD 32GB, $99 (orig. $144); walmart.com

Walmart's Fall Sale
Walmart

Buy It! My Texas House Serena 10-Piece Bed in a Bag, Queen, $62.99 (orig. $89.99); walmart.com

Walmart's Fall Sale
Walmart

Buy It! Razer Barracuda X Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset, $69 (orig. $99); walmart.com

Walmart's Fall Sale
Walmart

Buy It! Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven, $98 (orig. $148); walmart.com

