This Unexpected Retailer Delivers Fresh-Roasted Coffee Beans Right to Your Doorstep 

There’s nothing better than a freshly brewed cup of coffee to wake you up in the morning. Just-roasted beans give off that irresistible smell and deliver intense flavors that far surpass the taste of pre-packaged coffee beans that have been sitting on the shelf for months. But many of us don’t have time to make it to a coffee shop each day for a fresh cup of joe. That’s why Walmart created a roast-to-order coffee program that delivers it straight to your home.
The retailer partnered with Boca Java and Boulder Organic to create this experience. The companies don’t roast the beans until you place your order online, so you get the freshest possible coffee. After you place your order and the beans are roasted, Walmart delivers the package right to your door, and each bag of beans includes a “roasted on” date for complete transparency.
This coffee program even goes so far as to let you choose exactly where your coffee beans originate. The coffee aficionado in you can pick beans from a variety of warm equatorial climates around the world. What’s even better is that all the roast-to-order coffee bean selections are USDA Organic-certified and the brands are committed to responsible farming practices.
So, what type of coffee beans can you get? You can shop light, medium, and dark roasts, and you can either choose an unflavored pack or switch it up with chocolate, vanilla, or caramel. You can also pick caffeinated or decaf beans, depending on the type of coffee you prefer. Single packs range in price from around $8 to $30, and you can bundle two bags together to get more beans for less.
If you’ve been spending more time at home recently, and you’re looking to level-up your coffee game, Walmart’s roast-to-order section is a great place to start. You can pick out coffee beans from a wide selection, place an order, and receive the package at your home without ever leaving the couch.
Buy it! Boulder Organic Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee, $13.94; walmart.com
Buy it! Boca Java Roast to Order Favorite Flavors Bundle, $16.20; walmart.com
