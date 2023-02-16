The 40 Best Deals You Can Shop at Walmart's Presidents Day Sale Right Now

Whether you're looking for a brand new pair of headphones or a new dress to kick off spring, there are a few times a year when you can score epic deals on items you've been eyeing for some time, and Presidents Day is one of them.

Although Presidents Day lands on February 20, impressive discounts are already live at retailers such as Walmart, where you can save hundreds of dollars on more than 1,000 products across home, tech, fashion, and more.

If spring cleaning is on your mind, you can find discounts on vacuums from Dyson and iRobot, or upgrade your bedding with new luxury sheets and a set of fluffy pillows. Getting ready for lots of hosting this spring and summer? Kitchenware like an air fryer by Cosori or a Keurig instant maker are marked down. Or, you can treat yourself to some new tech with deals from Samsung, Apple, Bose, and more.

Because online shopping is overwhelming as it is, scoured the internet and pulled the best deals you can find at Walmart's Presidents Day sale, but you'll want to act fast, as there's no telling how long these items will all stay in stock. Shop the best Presidents Day deals at Walmart below.

Best Overall Presidents Day Deals at Walmart

It can feel like Apple products rarely go on sale, but you can get some popular tech from the brand at a discount at Walmart right now, including a new pair of AirPods. The 2nd Generation AirPods Pro Earbuds, which feature Bluetooth connection, access to Siri, and have a long-lasting battery life, are going for under $100 right now. You can also score the 1st Generation Apple Watch SE for $80 less at Walmart. The watch helps keep track of a multitude of health metrics, in addition to allowing you to take calls and texts while on the go.

Have some home items you've been looking to upgrade? Now's your chance, because you can get the iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum for over $100 off. The robot vacuum does all of the cleaning for you, thanks to a three-stage cleaning system, smart tracking, and an automatic rechargeable battery. Other kitchen must-haves like the Vitamix ONE Blender and Keurig K-Duo Plus Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker are also marked down at Walmart.

Best Fashion Deals at Walmart

Even though most people are still wearing nothing but cozy winter gear, spring is around the corner, and you can score so many lightweight and flowy dresses at Walmart's Presidents Day sale, like the Nine.Eight Flutter Sleeve Short Dress, which has a flattering wrap design and frill detailing at the hem.

If you're looking for a little more coverage, consider Huberry's Crew Neck Puff Sleeve Dress, which is a midi style, so it provides more coverage to the lower body. Made of a soft polyester fabric that's breathable, the dress is a perfect transitional option that can be worn throughout multiple seasons of the year, plus it's going for just $24 right now.

It's never too late to add a comfy pair of slippers to your shoe collection, and the Bergman Kelly Women's Scuff Clog Coral Fleece Memory Foam Slippers are currently $14 off. Featuring fluffy faux fur and a memory foam insole, the indoor and outdoor slippers are the epitome of comfort, offering you all-day support.

New pair of sneakers on your shopping list? Check out the GOwalk Slip-On Comfort Shoe by Sketchers, which shoppers say is a "comfortable walking shoe." The slip-ons come in six colors: black, black and white, white, taupe, navy, and mauve.

Best Tech Deals at Walmart

If you've had a new pair of headphones on your list for some time, it's time to treat yourself, because Walmart has so many customer-loved options at a major discount. Wireless earbuds can be beneficial while you're on the go or exercising, and you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Earbuds for $40 less. The noise-canceling earbuds help lock out external sound so you can really immerse yourself in your favorite music.

Another noise-canceling pair, the Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones, are also marked down. The over-ear headphones offer an impressive 22 hours of battery life on a single charge, and if you only have time for a quick 15-minute charge, that gets you three hours of play time.

Smart TVs offer instant access to streaming platforms and games, and have easy smartphone connection, so it's easy to see why so many shoppers flock to this big-ticket item during a sale. And right now, you can score the Samsung 75-Inch Class 4K Crystal LED Smart TV for $100 less right now.

With an ultra-fast processor, crystal-clear UHD resolution, and access to a multitude of applications, the TV will improve the entertainment experience in any home, and shoppers say it's well worth the price.

Best Home Deals at Walmart

A reliable vacuum is something everyone needs in their home, and one to consider is the Shark HydroVac™ Cordless Pro 3-in-1 Vacuum. The lightweight, cordless device vacuums and mops, as it's equipped with powerful suction and hydro mopping that can be done at the same time that makes cleaning a breeze. It's on sale for $248 right now, and shoppers have said they "love how well it cleans." And if you're just looking a new mop, you can save $21 on the Eyliden Microfiber Spray Mop, which can be used as both a wet and dry mop on hardwoods, wood, and ceramic tiles thanks to a spray feature and a 360-degree swivel.

Other standout home deals inclde the Sealy Memory Foam Bed Pillow and Clara Clark 1800 Luxury Hotel Bed Sheets to help make your bedroom an oasis. You can even snag a new mattress at a discount right now like this memory foam option by Spa Sensations. It's equipped with two inches of memory foam support, two inches of comfort foam, and four inches of base foam for all-night comfort, and right now it's going for $120.

