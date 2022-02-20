Walmart's Sale Section Is Packed with 1,000+ Deals for Presidents Day — Up to 50% Off
If you haven't started shopping this year's Presidents Day sales, Walmart is a great place to start.
Walmart's sales page is always packed with savings, but in honor of the holiday weekend, it has even more markdowns to shop. Whether you're looking to upgrade your TV, refresh your living room decor, or pick up a kitchen gadget, you'll find more than 1,000 deals across electronics, home, kitchen, and more categories. To help you get started, we pulled together standout finds that are up to 50 percent off.
Shop 12 Presidents Day Deals at Walmart
- TCL 65" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $448 (orig. $799)
- Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum, $199 (orig. $299)
- Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connect Robot Vacuum, $129 (orig. $249.99)
- Mainstays Lift-Top Coffee Table, $89 (orig. $160)
- 14 Karat Luna Velvet Side Chair, $109.90 (orig. $157)
- Lenovo Ideapad 3i PC Laptop, $349 (orig. $439.99)
- Best Choice Products 6-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $49.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro with Charging Case, $109.99 (orig. $159)
- Miko Home HEPA Air Purifier with Multiple Speeds, $69.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Dreo 4-Quart Air Fryer, $68.90 (orig. $89.99)
- Gped 30-Piece Silicone Cooking Utensil Set, $39.99 (orig. $109.99)
- Tramatonia 10" Carbon Steel Fry Pan, $16.97 (orig. $25.97)
In the tech category, there are a bunch of discounts on TVs, including this TCL smart TV that's 44 percent off. It has nearly 1,000 five-star ratings from customers, who rave about its picture quality. You can easily access your favorite streaming services, cable box, and gaming consoles right from the TV's home screen.
Buy It! TCL 65" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $448 (orig. $799); walmart.com
There are also deals on cleaning gadgets that'll keep your floors spotless. Have pets that constantly shed? The lightweight yet powerful Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum is $100 off right now, and it has a self-cleaning brush roll that prevents hair from getting wrapped around it. If you're looking for a vacuum that will save you time and energy, check out the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum, which is just $129. Equipped with 1,500 pascals of suction power, the vacuum sucks up dirt and debris from hard floors and carpets with minimal effort on your part.
Buy It! Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum, $199 (orig. $299); walmart.com
Buy It! Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connect Robot Vacuum, $129 (orig. $249.99); walmart.com
If you're looking for furniture that helps maximize space, check out the Mainstays Lift-Top Coffee Table that's on sale for $89. It has plenty of storage space to hold remote controls, blankets, books, cords, and other items you want to keep on hand — but out of sight. Another piece of furniture ideal for small spaces is this velvet accent chair that shoppers say is comfortable and soft.
The sale also has discounts on kitchen must-haves for home chefs. This Best Choice Products Dutch oven, for instance, typically costs $100, but it's on sale for $50. A kitchen workhorse, it can be used to fry, braise, and bake your favorite foods. The Dutch oven comes in three colors and has an enamel finish, and according to shoppers, it looks great as a serving dish.
Check out more can't-miss deals ahead, or browse all the Presidents Day deals at Walmart.
