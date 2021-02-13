Walmart’s Presidents Day Sale Has Tons of Incredible Deals on Mattresses, TVs, Robot Vacuums, and More

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you need an excuse to do some online shopping this weekend, then we've got good news. Walmart's Presidents Day sale is officially here, and there are so many incredible deals hidden on its website that could save you hundreds of dollars.

No matter what you're in the market for, the retailer's sale section has plenty of discounted items. And even if you weren't planning on pulling out your credit card this weekend, you might be surprised by all the products that you didn't realize you needed. To help you out, we scoured through the deals and picked out 30 that are actually worth buying. From affordable mattresses to under-$200 vacuums, there are savings opportunities across nearly every category on the site.

Even though there are nearly 2,000 deals listed on the sale page, some of the best discounts are on home goods and appliances. For example, you can score an iRobot Roomba vacuum for $199 or a refurbished Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum for nearly $400 off its original price. There are even kitchen appliances included in the markdowns, like this family-sized air fryer for 60 percent off and an Instant Pot multi-cooker for just $79.

Since Presidents Day is a popular time to shop for a new mattress, there are also discounts on top-rated bedding brands like Sealy and Serta for up to 39 percent off. But there are also more affordable options on sale, like this top-rated gel mattress with prices starting at $139. If you just want to make your existing bed feel more comfortable and cool, opt for this gel-infused memory foam topper that's marked down to just $59 for a queen.

Browse through all of your options on Walmart's Presidents Day sale page, or keep scrolling to find the best deals to shop before the long weekend comes to an end.

Best Mattress Deals

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Best Vacuum Deals

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Best TV Deals

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Best Tech Deals

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Best Kitchen Deals

Image zoom Credit: Walmart