Walmart’s Presidents Day Sale Has Tons of Incredible Deals on Mattresses, TVs, Robot Vacuums, and More

You can save hundreds of dollars if you shop this weekend

By Amina Lake Abdelrahman
February 12, 2021 11:00 PM
Credit: Walmart

If you need an excuse to do some online shopping this weekend, then we've got good news. Walmart's Presidents Day sale is officially here, and there are so many incredible deals hidden on its website that could save you hundreds of dollars. 

No matter what you're in the market for, the retailer's sale section has plenty of discounted items. And even if you weren't planning on pulling out your credit card this weekend, you might be surprised by all the products that you didn't realize you needed. To help you out, we scoured through the deals and picked out 30 that are actually worth buying. From affordable mattresses to under-$200 vacuums, there are savings opportunities across nearly every category on the site. 

Even though there are nearly 2,000 deals listed on the sale page, some of the best discounts are on home goods and appliances. For example, you can score an iRobot Roomba vacuum for $199 or a refurbished Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum for nearly $400 off its original price. There are even kitchen appliances included in the markdowns, like this family-sized air fryer for 60 percent off and an Instant Pot multi-cooker for just $79. 

There are also plenty of tech deals worth checking out, like 50-inch 4K smart TVs for nearly half-off and laptops perfect for remote learning for $320 less than usual. And Apple lovers, you're in luck: AirPods and Series 3 Watches are on sale, too. 

Since Presidents Day is a popular time to shop for a new mattress, there are also discounts on top-rated bedding brands like Sealy and Serta for up to 39 percent off. But there are also more affordable options on sale, like this top-rated gel mattress with prices starting at $139. If you just want to make your existing bed feel more comfortable and cool, opt for this gel-infused memory foam topper that's marked down to just $59 for a queen. 

Browse through all of your options on Walmart's Presidents Day sale page, or keep scrolling to find the best deals to shop before the long weekend comes to an end.

Best Mattress Deals

Credit: Walmart

Best Vacuum Deals

Credit: Walmart

Best TV Deals

Credit: Walmart

Best Tech Deals

Credit: Walmart

Best Kitchen Deals

Credit: Walmart

