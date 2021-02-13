Walmart’s Presidents Day Sale Has Tons of Incredible Deals on Mattresses, TVs, Robot Vacuums, and More
If you need an excuse to do some online shopping this weekend, then we've got good news. Walmart's Presidents Day sale is officially here, and there are so many incredible deals hidden on its website that could save you hundreds of dollars.
No matter what you're in the market for, the retailer's sale section has plenty of discounted items. And even if you weren't planning on pulling out your credit card this weekend, you might be surprised by all the products that you didn't realize you needed. To help you out, we scoured through the deals and picked out 30 that are actually worth buying. From affordable mattresses to under-$200 vacuums, there are savings opportunities across nearly every category on the site.
Even though there are nearly 2,000 deals listed on the sale page, some of the best discounts are on home goods and appliances. For example, you can score an iRobot Roomba vacuum for $199 or a refurbished Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum for nearly $400 off its original price. There are even kitchen appliances included in the markdowns, like this family-sized air fryer for 60 percent off and an Instant Pot multi-cooker for just $79.
There are also plenty of tech deals worth checking out, like 50-inch 4K smart TVs for nearly half-off and laptops perfect for remote learning for $320 less than usual. And Apple lovers, you're in luck: AirPods and Series 3 Watches are on sale, too.
Since Presidents Day is a popular time to shop for a new mattress, there are also discounts on top-rated bedding brands like Sealy and Serta for up to 39 percent off. But there are also more affordable options on sale, like this top-rated gel mattress with prices starting at $139. If you just want to make your existing bed feel more comfortable and cool, opt for this gel-infused memory foam topper that's marked down to just $59 for a queen.
Browse through all of your options on Walmart's Presidents Day sale page, or keep scrolling to find the best deals to shop before the long weekend comes to an end.
Best Mattress Deals
- Lucid Refresh 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $139–$269 (orig. $249.99–$489.99)
- Linenspa Dreamer 10-inch Hybrid Mattress, $139–$249 (orig. $186.99–$349.99)
- Spa Sensations by Zinus Theratouch 12-inch Memory Foam Mattress, $189–$339 (orig. $249.99–$399.99)
- Sealy Response Performance 11, $355.22–$699 (orig. $591.04–$986.57)
- Serta Premium 9-inch Firm Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $359–$699 (orig. $399–$799)
- Mainstays 2-inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $39–$79 (orig. $43.99–$89.99)
Best Vacuum Deals
- iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity, $199 (orig. $329.99)
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $99 (orig. $199)
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum, Refurbished, $159.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum, Refurbished, $209.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Tineco Pure One S12 Ex Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum, $429.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Anker eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $129 (orig. $249.99)
- Hoover Powerdash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner, $78 (orig. $109.99)
Best TV Deals
- TCL 75-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV, $678 (orig. $1,199.99)
- Sceptre 32-inch Class HD Android Smart LED TV, $108 (orig. $179.99)
- Vizio 70-inch Class 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV, $588 (orig. $758)
- TCL 65-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV, $428 (orig. $498)
- Sceptre 50-inch Android Smart 4K LED TV, $260 (orig. $499.99)
Best Tech Deals
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, $169 (orig. $199)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model), $119.98 (orig. $159)
- Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones, $119 (orig. $149.95)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $139 (orig. $199.95)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch Android Tablet, $128 (orig. $147.99)
- Gateway 15.6-inch FHD Ultra Slim Notebook, $429 (orig. $749)
Best Kitchen Deals
- Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, $79 (orig. $99)
- Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $79 (orig. $99.95)
- KitchenAid 11-Piece Stand Mix and Measure Baking Kit, $21.49 (orig. $24.99)
- Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $79 (orig. $99)
- The Pioneer Woman Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, $79 (orig. $99)
- Best Choice Products 5.5-Quart 7-in-1 Digital Air Fryer, $69.99 (orig. $177.99)
