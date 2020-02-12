Walmart’s Presidents Day Sale Has Incredible Deals on Mattresses, 4K TVs, and More

Image zoom walmart

Mondays are usually a snooze, unless it’s a national holiday that gives retailers a reason to have massive sales (and us a reason to shop). And the next holiday that’s preparing us to reach for our wallets is Presidents Day. But we don’t actually have to wait until Monday to start saving, because Walmart’s Presidents Day sale is happening right now.

The retailer just slashed the prices on thousands of items in every department, including home, kitchen, tech, clothing, and beauty. You can score the latest model of Apple AirPods for under $140, this cordless Dyson vacuum for $200 off, and this 65-inch 4K TV for only $350 (originally $900, which is a whopping 61 percent off).

And if you’ve been waiting for a reason to upgrade your bed, Presidents Day is known for being one of the best times to buy a mattress — and Walmart has continued to uphold this by offering up to 30 percent off mattresses. You can snag this California king gel memory foam hybrid mattress for under $160 (one of the best mattress deals we’ve seen on the Internet) and this full-size 16-inch plush memory foam mattress for $211 off.

Below, we rounded up 30 of the best Walmart Presidents Day deals that are worth buying right now. You have until the end of the day on Monday, February 17, to add these discounted items to your carts — so scroll down and get shopping!

Mattress Deals

4K TV Deals

Vacuum Deals

Kitchen Deals

Tech Deals

