Walmart’s Presidents Day Sale Has Incredible Deals on Mattresses, 4K TVs, and More

You can get a California king mattress for an unheard-of $156
Mondays are usually a snooze, unless it’s a national holiday that gives retailers a reason to have massive sales (and us a reason to shop). And the next holiday that’s preparing us to reach for our wallets is Presidents Day. But we don’t actually have to wait until Monday to start saving, because Walmart’s Presidents Day sale is happening right now.
The retailer just slashed the prices on thousands of items in every department, including home, kitchen, tech, clothing, and beauty. You can score the latest model of Apple AirPods for under $140, this cordless Dyson vacuum for $200 off, and this 65-inch 4K TV for only $350 (originally $900, which is a whopping 61 percent off).
And if you’ve been waiting for a reason to upgrade your bed, Presidents Day is known for being one of the best times to buy a mattress — and Walmart has continued to uphold this by offering up to 30 percent off mattresses. You can snag this California king gel memory foam hybrid mattress for under $160 (one of the best mattress deals we’ve seen on the Internet) and this full-size 16-inch plush memory foam mattress for $211 off.
Below, we rounded up 30 of the best Walmart Presidents Day deals that are worth buying right now. You have until the end of the day on Monday, February 17, to add these discounted items to your carts — so scroll down and get shopping!
Mattress Deals
- Modern Sleep 12-Inch Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen, $318.88 (orig. $399.99)
- Linenspa Dreamer 8 Inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, California King, $155.99 (orig. $219.99)
- Spa Sensations by Zinus 12-Inch Theratouch Memory Foam Mattress, King, $293.25 (orig. $439)
- Lucid Deluxe 16-Inch Premium Support Plush Memory Foam Mattress, Full, $438.99 (orig. $649.99)
- Slumber 1 by Zinus 8-Inch Spring Mattress-In-a-Box, King, $182.50 (orig. $249)
- Signature Design by Ashley 12-Inch Chime Hybrid Mattress, Queen, $238.49 (orig. $285)
- Modern Sleep Cool Gel Ventilated Gel Memory Foam 8-Inch Mattress, Full, $164.22 (orig. $255)
4K TV Deals
- Vizio 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Quantum Smart TV HDR M-Series, $358 (orig. $498)
- Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR, $477.99 (orig. $797.99)
- Onn. 50-Inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR, $218 (orig. $248)
- TCL 55-Inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR 4 Series, $268 (orig. $368)
- Sceptre 65-Inch Class 4K UHD LED TV HDR, $349.99 (orig. $899.99)
- JVC 70-Inch Class 4K UHD 2160p Roku Smart TV LT, $519.99 (orig. $899.99)
Vacuum Deals
- Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $299 (orig. $499)
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum, $237.79 (orig. $399.99)
- iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, $244 (orig. $329.99)
- Shark Ion Robot Vacuum with Easy Scheduling Remote, $199 (orig. $299)
- Shark Rotator Professional Upright Lift-Away Vacuum, $169 (orig. $238)
- Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum, $249 (orig. $309)
Kitchen Deals
- Power 6-Quart AirFryer Oven Plus, $109 (orig. $149)
- Instant Pot Duo60 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $79.99 (orig. $99.95)
- KitchenAid Brushed Stainless Steel Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $54.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer, $179 (orig. $210)
- Farberware Dishwasher Safe High Performance Nonstick 16-Piece Cookware Set, $49.97 (orig. $59)
- TMS Lima Kitchen Cart, $184 (orig. $235)
Tech Deals
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $139 (orig. $159)
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, $189 (orig. $199)
- Apple 10.5-Inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB, $459 (orig. $499.99)
- Beats Solo2 Wired On-Ear Headphone, $99 (orig. $199.95)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A Android Tablet 8-Inch 16GB, $127.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Evoo 14.1-Inch Ultra Thin Laptop Elite Series, Windows 10 S, $179 (orig. $299)
