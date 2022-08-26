Walmart Has a Simple Way for Shoppers to Save Up to $1,300 on Groceries, Gas, and More

If something made your life easier, would you be interested? What if it saved you money at the same time? Your answer is probably an emphatic "yes" — most people's would be.

This stress-reducing, money-saving hack is Walmart's subscription service, Walmart+. For a monthly fee of $12.95 (or $98 per year), members are given a variety of perks, including free shipping on every order, free delivery from local stores, and exclusive access to sales, events, and product releases. Yep, that means free grocery delivery on orders over $35, so consider grocery shopping checked off your to-do list. And when it comes to the biggest sales of the year, like Black Friday or Presidents' Day Weekend, you'll have first dibs on discounted prices and promotions — no need to wait in line or stress about something selling out.

While the monthly fee may initially deter some shoppers, it's important to understand the long-term cost savings you'll get through the program. In total, Walmart estimates you'll save over $1,300 (and 90 hours) every year if you utilize the free delivery and shipping benefits. That's cold hard cash that can be put toward other bills or saved for a rainy day.

One more thing: Your savings aren't limited to Walmart in-store and online. You can also save money at the gas pump. Walmart+ members save up to 10 cents per gallon at participating Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, and Murphy stations, and they can take advantage of the member prices at Sam's Club fuel centers. Not to mention all the gas you'll be saving by not driving back and forth to the store to pick up your weekly grocery haul and other everyday essentials.

If you're curious about Walmart+ but aren't quite ready to dive into another subscription service, there's an easy solution. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which lets you test out all of the benefits of a full membership (minus early access to sales). But — and don't say we didn't warn you — you may be hooked. After all, that extra $1,300 you'll save can go a long way. Try Walmart+ out for free for 30 days, and see the difference it makes in your daily life (and your wallet).