12 Things Under $35 to Buy from Walmart Now That Shipping Is Free (for Members!)
There’s no minimum for shipping for Walmart+ members
If you haven’t already signed up for a Walmart+ membership, its newest benefit may be your reason to. Earlier this week, Walmart announced that it would drop the $35 shipping minimum for all online orders for members. And starting today, all Walmart+ members will receive free next-day and two-day delivery on items shipped by the retailer. The new perk comes two months after its launch, at a time when many of its customers are shopping for the holidays primarily online.
For $98 a year, you’ll gain access to a slew of other perks, like fast and free unlimited delivery on groceries, gadgets, and more; mobile scan-and-go that lets you check out from your phone as you shop in stores; and special savings on fuel. Members can save 5 cents per gallon of gas at most Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Murphy fuel stations.
If you shop at Walmart often, this is a really amazing deal. But if you’re not ready to commit to a full year just yet, you can try a free 15-day trial.
In honor of the newest Walmart+ perk, we browsed through thousands of items on its site and narrowed it down to just 12 of the best things you can buy from Walmart under $30 now that shipping is free (for members!).
The Best Things to Buy from Walmart Under $30
- iMPower by Prabal Gurung Reversible Face Mask, $5.60 (orig. $14.99)
- Athletic Works Women's Dri More Core Legging, $9 (orig. $10.96)
- Time and Tru Platform Sneaker, $14.97
- Merkury Innovations A19 Smart Light Bulb 2-Pack, $15.88
- Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Skinny Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jeans, $16.99 (orig. $22.50)
- Farberware Colourworks 12-Piece Resin Stick Resistant Knife Set, $17.50 (orig. $24.99)
- Bissell 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum, $19.86 (orig. $28.86)
- Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker, $19.96
- Kendall + Kylie Shani Faux Fur Slingback Slipper, $24.99
- S'well Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $26.25 (orig. $35)
- Scoop Women's Puff Sleeve Sweatshirt, $28
- Google Chromecast 3rd Generation, $29.88
The most notable items come from the fashion section. In case you didn’t know, Walmart has several of its own exclusive lines, like Scoop, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, and Time and Tru — all of which offer trendy styles at affordable prices. Our favorites include this $28 puff-sleeve tie-dye sweatshirt, these $15 white sneakers that remind us of a celeb-loved pair, and these sweat-wicking leggings that are on sale for under $10.
If you’re looking for kitchenware, we suggest this colorful 12-piece knife set for less than $18 and this 12-cup coffee maker for just $20. You can also snag this lightweight Bissell vacuum that went viral on TikTok for the same price right now.
There are so many great items for less than $30 at Walmart, and thanks to the newest Walmart+ feature, you can get everything you need from the retailer at its everyday low prices without worrying about hitting a minimum. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite affordable items!
