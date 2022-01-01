Walmart Dropped a New Year's Sale with 1,000+ Deals, Including AirPods and Smart TVs
If your idea of celebrating the new year includes doing some shopping, you're in luck: Walmart is kicking off 2022 with a huge winter sale.
The massive deals list includes more than 1,000 items in home, tech, fashion, and kitchen categories. While the retailer has been slashing prices across the board leading up to New Year's, there are even more deals to shop right now, including up to 50 percent off hundreds of clearance products. Plus, best-selling products that went on sale after Christmas are still on major markdown, like the Oprah-loved Orolay down jacket that Emma Stone and Naomi Watts have been spotted wearing.
Shop the 15 Best Walmart New Year's Deals:
- Mainstays Comfort Complete Pillow, $3.44 (orig. $9.83)
- Spawn Fitness Resistance Bands, $9.95 (orig. $24.95)
- Time and Tru Sweater with Cable Knit Back, $13 (orig. $22.98)
- Champion Women's French Terry Jogger Pants, $15 (orig. $30)
- Blue Diamond 7-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set, $29.97 (orig. $44.97)
- Comfort Zone 1200W Ceramic Electric Fireplace Heater, $29.98 (orig. $47.98)
- Zimtown 3-Tier Utility Kitchen Cart on Wheels, $46.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Faberware 3.2-Quart Air Fryer, $54.98 (orig. $109)
- Bissell PowerLifter Pet Upright Vacuum, $98 (orig. $128)
- Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum, $129 (orig. $249.99)
- Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, $129.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Fitbit Luxe, $148.95 (orig. $204.95)
- Ninja Foodi Tender Crisp 8-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $149 (orig. $229)
- Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, $197 (orig. $249)
- Samsung 55-Inch Class 4K LED Smart TV, $398 (orig. $497.99)
If you're due for tech upgrades, there are a bunch of electronic deals to shop, including savings on Apple AirPods Pro and the Fitbit Luxe. Also on sale is this 55-inch Samsung TV that more than 5,000 shoppers have given a five-star rating, citing its easy set up and clear picture quality. Right now, you can save $100 on the top-rated TV.
The sale also has a whole host of deals on home and kitchen gadgets. To save time and energy on cleaning your floors, here's your chance to invest in a robot vacuum: The Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum is currently 48 percent off. The best-seller at Walmart has nearly 2,000 perfect ratings, and shoppers rave that it picks up a ton of dust and pet hair from both carpet and hard floors.
You can also score major savings on the Faberware Air Fryer that can grill, roast, bake, or air-fry up to two pounds of your favorite foods at a time. Even customers who don't have much counter space say the air fryer, which has a 3.2-quart basket, is a staple in their kitchen.
Ready to kick off the year by treating yourself? Head to Walmart to shop more deals during its winter sale.
