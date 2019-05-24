Walmart’s Memorial Day Sale Is Insane in the Best Way Possible — but Hurry, It Ends Soon!

These deals are so good, you won’t be able to pass them up

If you only shop one Memorial Day sale this weekend, let it be at Walmart. We already love the retail giant for its everyday low prices on everything we could possibly need — and now we love the affordable retailer even more because of its crazy-good deals for the holiday weekend. During the Walmart Memorial Day Sale, there are thousands of insane savings (we’re talking anywhere from 30 to 60 percent off) on tons of home goods, tech products, kitchen accessories, beauty essentials, and more. 

You can snag everything from this super popular cordless Dyson vacuum for $150 off to this eyelash serum for $20 off to this digital air fryer for almost half off. If you’re planning any summer BBQs, you’ll definitely want to scoop up this Margaritaville frozen drink maker while you can get it for only $150. With deals this good, we know they’ll be selling out quick, so we suggest taking advantage of them sooner rather than later. Keep scrolling to see some of the amazing savings you can get right now at Walmart — but hurry, they end on Monday, May 27. 

Walmart

Buy It! Keurig K-Latte Single Serve Black K-Cup Coffee & Latte Maker, $89 (orig. $99); walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $349.99); walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker, $149.99 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! Exclusive AeroGarden Harvest, $89.99 (orig. $149.95); walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer, $39.99 (orig. $69); walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! George Foreman 6-Serving Removable Plate Electric Grill and Panini Press, $49.88 (orig. $99.99); walmart.com

 

Walmart

Buy It! Instant Pot LUXE60 Black Stainless Steel 6-Qt. Programmable Pressure Cooker, $49.88 (orig. $99); walmart.com

Buy It! Linenspa Spring and Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress 8-Inch King Size, $184.99 (orig. $259.99); walmart.com

 

Walmart

Buy It! Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum, $239.99 (orig. $299); walmart.com

 

Walmart

Buy It! Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash MD Eyelash Formula, $44.99 (orig. $65); walmart.com

 

More Walmart Memorial Day Deals to Shop

  • Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum, $129 (orig. $159); walmart.com
  • Bissel PowerLifter Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum, $68 (orig. $110); walmart.com
  • Napoleon Triumph 410 LP Gas Grill with Side Burner, $429.99 (orig. $629.99); walmart.com
  • Ninja Professional Touchscreen Blender, $59 (orig. $99); walmart.com
  • Sony 65-Inch Class BRAVIA X900F Series 4K Ultra HD HDR Dolby Vision Android LED TV, $1,598 (orig. $2,198); walmart.com
  • Manor Park Mid Century Modern Round Coffee Table, $117 (orig. $199); walmart.com
  • Better Homes & Gardens Parker Creek 10’ x 12’ Cabin Style Gazebo, $198 (orig. $399.99); walmart.com
  • Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Vacuum Cleaner, $399.99 (orig. $499.99); walmart.com
  • Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Plaque Control Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with Pressure Sensor, $39.95 (orig. $59.97); walmart.com

