Walmart Quietly Dropped an Early Memorial Day Sale with 1,000+ Deals on Shark, Apple, and More — Up to 66% Off
It's official: Walmart's Memorial Day sale just kicked off days before the long weekend!
The mega-retailer launched more than a thousand early Memorial Day deals with savings of up to 66 percent. There are plenty of impressive discounts across every category, from electronics to kitchen to cleaning gadgets. Even better, you'll find deals on products from Apple, Shark, Vizio, and other popular brands.
Some of the best deals are on summer essentials for inside and outside your home. Whether you're in the market for a grill to upgrade your backyard or a fan to cool off your living room, there are markdowns across outdoor cooking essentials, patio furniture, cooling products, and much more.
The 30 Best Memorial Day Deals to Shop at Walmart
- Expert Grill 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner, $247 (orig. $297)
- Mainstays Greyson Patio Steel Sling Folding Chairs, Set of 2, $49 (orig. $60)
- Lasko 37-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote, $58.10 (orig. $92.10)
- Vizio 55-Inch Class V-series 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $384 (orig. $827.38)
- IonVac SmartClean 2000 Robot Vacuum, $97 (orig. $179.88)
- Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum, $159 (orig. $279)
- Apple 2021 iPad Mini Starlight (6th Generation), $409 (orig. $459)
- Bissell Crosswave Pet Multisurface Wet Dry Vacuum, $249 (orig. $359)
- Mainstays 10-Foot Round Offset Tilt Patio Umbrella, $197 (orig. $247)
- Faberware 6-Quart Covered Skillet, $24.97 (orig. $50)
- Essentials 3-Piece Aluminum Garden Tool Set and Kneeling Pad, $6.75 (orig. $20)
- Mainstays Dark Brown Adirondack Side Table, $39.99 (orig. $45)
- Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair, $294 (orig. $329)
- Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Black Sesame Touch Screen Blender, $39.97 (orig. $66)
- Comfort Zone 16-Inch Oscillating Table Fan, $25.68 (orig. $39.99)
- Blackstone 2-Burner 28-Inch Griddle with Electric Hood, $447 (orig. $497)
- HP 11.6-Inch 32GB Chromebook, $98 (orig. $225)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $149.99 (orig. $179)
- Benton Park Faux Marble Slim C-Shaped End Table, $39.98 (orig. $79.99)
- Pit Boss Portable Tabletop Pellet Grill, $197 (orig. $227)
- Mainstays Solar Powered Stainless Steel LED Landscape Disc Lights, Set of 4, $18 (orig. $21)
- Hyper Tough Gas Push Lawn Mower, $218 (orig. $247)
- Hisense XClasss 50-Inch 4K Smart Series TV, $295 (orig. $348)
- Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set, $149 (orig. $199)
- Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven, Griddle, and Grill, $197 (orig. $247)
- The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-Piece Cast Aluminum Outdoor Furniture Set, $198 (orig. $249)
- Better Homes & Gardens Plastic Garden Bed, $49 (orig. $64)
- Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner, $89 (orig. $123.59)
- Philips S3505 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
The sale has everything you need for a patio, deck, or backyard refresh. Plan on making your favorite summer foods? Check out the Expert Grill 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner. It has 640 square inches of cooking space, so there's plenty of room to grill up hot dogs, hamburgers, and veggies. And with four convenient casters, it's easy to move and store.
Buy It! Expert Grill 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner, $247 (orig. $297); walmart.com
Whether you want to eat your meals alfresco or spend time enjoying the warm weather, now's the time to snap up inviting outdoor furniture. There are plenty of deals on seating, including the customer-favorite Mainstays Greyson Patio Steel Sling Folding Chairs that have more than a thousand five-star ratings thanks to how comfortable and beautiful they are.
The sturdy chairs, which come as a set of two, are made of steel that's coated with a finish designed to resist corrosion. In other words, you can lounge on them for summers to come. And since they're lightweight and foldable, they can easily provide seating throughout your outdoor space. Plus, they're easy to stow away when summer ends.
Buy It! Mainstays Greyson Patio Steel Sling Folding Chairs, Set of 2, $49 (orig. $60); walmart.com
If you want to bring a continuous cool breeze inside, opt for this Lasko tower fan while it's 37 percent off. To provide some relief during hot days, the oscillating fan has three speeds that circulate cool air. It also comes with a remote control, so you don't have to get up to cool off.
Buy It! Lasko 37-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote, $58.10 (orig. $92.10); walmart.com
The sale also has discounts on a bunch of cleaning gadgets. We're eying the IonVac SmartClean 2000 Robot Vacuum that's on sale for $97 — an impressive deal, considering robot vacuums can run you hundreds of dollars. It has 2,000 Pascals of suction power and four cleaning modes to suck up dirt and debris throughout your home, with minimal effort on your part. You don't even have to recharge it since it automatically returns to its dock to recharge when its battery is low.
Another impressive tech deal that should be on your radar? Walmart slashed the price of the Vizio 55-Inch Class V-series 4K UHD LED Smart TV by 53 percent. A hit with shoppers, the TV has more than 3,900 five-star ratings from customers who rave about its clear picture and easy setup.
Get a jump start on weekend shopping (and saving!) and check out Walmart's huge Memorial Day sale early.
Buy It! IonVac SmartClean 2000 Robot Vacuum, $97 (orig. $179.88); walmart.com
Buy It! Vizio 55-Inch Class V-series 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $384 (orig. $827.38); walmart.com
