Walmart Quietly Dropped an Early Memorial Day Sale with 1,000+ Deals on Shark, Apple, and More — Up to 66% Off

By Isabel Garcia May 25, 2022
It's official: Walmart's Memorial Day sale just kicked off days before the long weekend!

The mega-retailer launched more than a thousand early Memorial Day deals with savings of up to 66 percent. There are plenty of impressive discounts across every category, from electronics to kitchen to cleaning gadgets. Even better, you'll find deals on products from Apple, Shark, Vizio, and other popular brands. 

Some of the best deals are on summer essentials for inside and outside your home. Whether you're in the market for a grill to upgrade your backyard or a fan to cool off your living room, there are markdowns across outdoor cooking essentials, patio furniture, cooling products, and much more.

The 30 Best Memorial Day Deals to Shop at Walmart

The sale has everything you need for a patio, deck, or backyard refresh. Plan on making your favorite summer foods? Check out the Expert Grill 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner. It has 640 square inches of cooking space, so there's plenty of room to grill up hot dogs, hamburgers, and veggies. And with four convenient casters, it's easy to move and store. 

Whether you want to eat your meals alfresco or spend time enjoying the warm weather, now's the time to snap up inviting outdoor furniture. There are plenty of deals on seating, including the customer-favorite Mainstays Greyson Patio Steel Sling Folding Chairs that have more than a thousand five-star ratings thanks to how comfortable and beautiful they are.

The sturdy chairs, which come as a set of two, are made of steel that's coated with a finish designed to resist corrosion. In other words, you can lounge on them for summers to come. And since they're lightweight and foldable, they can easily provide seating throughout your outdoor space. Plus, they're easy to stow away when summer ends.

If you want to bring a continuous cool breeze inside, opt for this Lasko tower fan while it's 37 percent off. To provide some relief during hot days, the oscillating fan has three speeds that circulate cool air. It also comes with a remote control, so you don't have to get up to cool off. 

The sale also has discounts on a bunch of cleaning gadgets. We're eying the IonVac SmartClean 2000 Robot Vacuum that's on sale for $97 — an impressive deal, considering robot vacuums can run you hundreds of dollars. It has 2,000 Pascals of suction power and four cleaning modes to suck up dirt and debris throughout your home, with minimal effort on your part. You don't even have to recharge it since it automatically returns to its dock to recharge when its battery is low. 

Another impressive tech deal that should be on your radar? Walmart slashed the price of the Vizio 55-Inch Class V-series 4K UHD LED Smart TV by 53 percent. A hit with shoppers, the TV has more than 3,900 five-star ratings from customers who rave about its clear picture and easy setup. 

Get a jump start on weekend shopping (and saving!) and check out Walmart's huge Memorial Day sale early. 

