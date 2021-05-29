Walmart’s Epic Memorial Day Sale Has Unbeatable Savings on Patio Furniture, Home Goods, and So Much More
Memorial Day weekend is upon us, which means stores are showering us with some truly amazing sales. But if your weekend is bustling with plans and you've only got time to shop at one place, let it be Walmart. The retail giant's website is packed with epic savings across every department. Seriously though, we haven't seen deals this good since Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
You could spend your time endlessly scrolling through the thousands of discounted items, but you'd probably rather be grilling out or hanging with friends and family. So we did some digging through Walmart's Memorial Day sale section to bring you the items that are worth your money.
From kitchen appliances to patio furniture to home decor, here are 14 of the best deals you can get during Walmart's Memorial Day sale this weekend:
- SmileMart Upholstered Fabric Covered Futon Sofa Bed with Adjustable Backrest, $229.99 (orig. $299); walmart.com
- Queer Eye Farnsworth Mid-Century TV Stand, $189 (orig. $210); walmart.com
- Mayview Upholstered Barrel Chair with Diamond Tufting, $199 (orig. $249.99); walmart.com
- Manor Park Brown Chevron Outdoor Wood Patio Chairs, Set of 2, $195.99 (orig. $227.38); walmart.com
- Noble House Cristian Outdoor Finished Acacia Wood Coffee Table, $87.67 (orig. $101); walmart.com
- Expert Grill Pioneer 28-Inch Portable Propane Gas Griddle, $192 (orig. $247); walmart.com
- Aspire Bantu Modern Planters, Set of 2, $60.28 (orig. $127); walmart.com
- Better Homes & Gardens Papasan Bench with Cushion, $299 (orig. $400); walmart.com
- Comfort Revolution 2-Pack Memory Foam Bed Pillows with Washable Covers, $40.49 (orig. $44.99); walmart.com
- Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $69 (orig. $99.99); walmart.com
- Skonyon Electric Wine Bottle Opener, $24.99 (orig. $45.99); walmart.com
- Instant Pod Coffee Maker & Espresso Maker, $99 (orig. $119); walmart.com
- Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $149 (orig. $259.99); walmart.com
- Ozark Trail 15-Inch-by-15-Inch 9-Person Lighted Sphere Tent, $179 (orig. $229); walmart.com
Some of our favorite savings come from the home department; they include this versatile sofa with an adjustable backrest that also transforms into a bed for $70 off, this mid-century modern entertainment center from the Queer Eye collection at Walmart under $190, and this set of two standard/queen-size memory foam pillows for only $40 right now.
Summer's official start date is still a few weeks away, but warm weather is pretty much here to stay (depending on where you live). So this is a good excuse to revamp your outdoor area. We found this set of acacia wood patio chairs for under $200, this top-rated propane gas grill for 22 percent off, and these Bohemian-style metal planters for more than half off, which would look pretty sitting on your porch and in your living room.
Speaking of your indoor space, this is also a great opportunity to finally purchase those big-ticket items. You know, the ones you wait as long as possible to buy until a really good sale rolls around. Hint: That's right now! Big-ticket finds include this Shark upright vacuum for $110 off, this espresso machine for under $100, and this stylish and durable accent chair for 20 percent off.
As we said before, Walmart can essentially be your one-stop shop for Memorial Day savings. These deals are likely to end once the long weekend is over, so don't wait to start adding things to your cart.
Keep scrolling to shop our picks from Walmart's Memorial Day sale!
