Walmart Is Packed with Last-Minute Gift Ideas You Can Get in Time for Christmas
Still have a few loved ones left to shop for this holiday season? Don't stress — there's still some time to order last-minute gifts from Walmart.
Whether you're shopping for parents, siblings, grandparents, friends, or children, the big-box retailer's huge online inventory has something for everyone. The best part? You can score major savings on products from popular brands, including Apple AirPods, KitchenAid stand mixers, and Nintendo video games.
The retailer has a whole host of home products to gift loved ones, including this Balsam and Cedar Large Jar Yankee Candle. Perfect for the holidays, it has a woodsy scent that smells like a Christmas tree, according to customers. And if you're looking for a thoughtful and practical gift for anyone who wants to save time and energy cleaning their floors, this robot vacuum cleaner is on sale. It has nearly 2,000 five-star ratings from customers who rave that it picks up so much dust, debris, and pet hair — with minimal effort on their part.
Buy It! Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum, $129 (orig. $249.99); walmart.com
There are gift ideas designed to make life a little easier in the kitchen category, too. For those who want to brew coffee (in less than a minute!) with just a push of a button, check out the Keurig K-Select Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker that's currently marked down in the matte navy color. Also on sale is the Gourmia 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer. The kitchen gadget not only requires little oil to cook up crispy dishes, but it also cooks faster than traditional ovens, thanks to its size and a fan that circulates hot air around food.
You also can't go wrong picking up something from Walmart's huge selection of tech items. These Apple AirPods, for instance, are a hit with customers. Even better, they're 28 percent off right now.
Shopping for children? There are plenty of toys and games for kids of all ages. Designed for kids ages 1 to 5, the best-selling Mega Bloks First Builders Big Building Bag comes with 80 colorful building blocks of various shapes and sizes — and it's more than half off right now.
Depending on where you live, you only have until Monday afternoon to order items with ground shipping and get them delivered by December 25. Just be sure to double check the estimated delivery date when checking out.
If you're ready to wrap up your holiday shopping, head to Walmart for more last-minute gift ideas. But first, check out some of our favorite finds across the home, kitchen, tech, toys, and games categories ahead.
Shop Last-Minute Home and Kitchen Gifts:
- Yankee Candle Balsam and Cedar Large Jar Candle, $18.48
- Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum, $129 (orig. $249.99)
- KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $299.99 (orig. $285)
- Gourmia 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer, $54 (orig. $69)
- Mainstays Super Soft Plush Twin-Size Bed Blanket, $10.46
- Keurig K-Select Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $99 (orig. $129.99)
- Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak Machine and Digital Content, $149 (orig. $299.99)
Shop Last-Minute Tech Gifts:
- Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, $179 (orig. $249)
- Chromecast with Google TV, $39 (orig. $69.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $129 (orig. $299.95)
- Fuji Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Instant Camera, $49 (orig. $59.99)
- Google Nest Hub Smart Home Display with Google Assistant (2nd Generation), $59.99 (orig. $99.98)
- Yoga Sleep Whish White Noise Machine, $39.95
- Rocketbook Core Smart Reusable Notebook with Pen and Microfiber Cloth, $19.98 (orig. $34)
Shop Last-Minute Toys and Games Gifts:
- Mega Bloks First Builders Big Building Bag with Blocks, $10.04 (orig. $24.99)
- Nintendo Super Mario Party for Nintendo Switch, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- Hot Wheels Massive Loops Mayhem Track Set, $49.97
- Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box, $24.34 (orig. 34.99)
- Baby Einstein Octoplush Musical Plush Toy, $13.62 (orig. $19.99)
- Uno Flip! Double-Sided Card Game, $3.81 (orig. $5.99)
- Little Tikes TotSports T-Ball Set, $14.88 (orig. $34.99)
