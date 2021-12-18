Shop

Walmart Is Packed with Last-Minute Gift Ideas You Can Get in Time for Christmas

Including Apple AirPods, Nintendo video games, and KitchenAid stand mixers
By Isabel Garcia December 18, 2021 08:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Still have a few loved ones left to shop for this holiday season? Don't stress — there's still some time to order last-minute gifts from Walmart.

Whether you're shopping for parents, siblings, grandparents, friends, or children, the big-box retailer's huge online inventory has something for everyone. The best part? You can score major savings on products from popular brands, including Apple AirPods, KitchenAid stand mixers, and Nintendo video games

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

The retailer has a whole host of home products to gift loved ones, including this Balsam and Cedar Large Jar Yankee Candle. Perfect for the holidays, it has a woodsy scent that smells like a Christmas tree, according to customers. And if you're looking for a thoughtful and practical gift for anyone who wants to save time and energy cleaning their floors, this robot vacuum cleaner is on sale. It has nearly 2,000 five-star ratings from customers who rave that it picks up so much dust, debris, and pet hair — with minimal effort on their part.

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum, $129 (orig. $249.99); walmart.com

There are gift ideas designed to make life a little easier in the kitchen category, too. For those who want to brew coffee (in less than a minute!) with just a push of a button, check out the Keurig K-Select Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker that's currently marked down in the matte navy color. Also on sale is the Gourmia 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer. The kitchen gadget not only requires little oil to cook up crispy dishes, but it also cooks faster than traditional ovens, thanks to its size and a fan that circulates hot air around food.

You also can't go wrong picking up something from Walmart's huge selection of tech items. These Apple AirPods, for instance, are a hit with customers. Even better, they're 28 percent off right now. 

Shopping for children? There are plenty of toys and games for kids of all ages. Designed for kids ages 1 to 5, the best-selling Mega Bloks First Builders Big Building Bag comes with 80 colorful building blocks of various shapes and sizes — and it's more than half off right now.

Depending on where you live, you only have until Monday afternoon to order items with ground shipping and get them delivered by December 25. Just be sure to double check the estimated delivery date when checking out. 

If you're ready to wrap up your holiday shopping, head to Walmart for more last-minute gift ideas. But first, check out some of our favorite finds across the home, kitchen, tech, toys, and games categories ahead. 

Credit: Walmart

Shop Last-Minute Home and Kitchen Gifts:

Credit: Walmart

Shop Last-Minute Tech Gifts:

Credit: Walmart

Shop Last-Minute Toys and Games Gifts:

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com