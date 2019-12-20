Walmart Has Amazing Last-Minute Deals on the Revlon Hair Dryer, Apple AirPods, and More

And they’ll all arrive in time to put under the tree

By Alex Warner
December 20, 2019 02:59 PM
Christmas is less than a week away, which means procrastinators everywhere are flocking to the stores to buy last-minute gifts. But if you don’t have the time (or don’t want to venture out into the cold), we have good news: There’s still time to shop online and get your gifts before December 25 thanks to Walmart’s speedy delivery service

The big-box retailer offers both two-day shipping and next-day delivery on thousands of items, many of which are still seriously marked down — but the deadline to ensure your packages arrive in time to put them under the tree is December 22 at 11 a.m. PT. Walmart also offers a same-day pickup service that lets you order online and pick up in your local store; just place that order by 4 p.m. PT. 

The best news of all is that Walmart is still offering such amazing last-minute deals site-wide that it’s giving Amazon a run for its money. You can still snag a pair of Apple AirPods for under $150, the Instant Pot Ultra for 47 percent off, and this 55-inch LG TV for less than $350. To alleviate some of your shopping stress, we rounded up 30 items that should get to you before Christmas, depending on where they’re getting delivered — and they’re all on sale. There’s not much time left to get them, so scroll down and start adding to your cart ASAP. 

Last-Minute Tech and Gaming Deals

Last-Minute Home Deals

Last-Minute Beauty and Clothing Deals

Last-Minute Toy Deals

