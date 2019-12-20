Walmart Has Amazing Last-Minute Deals on the Revlon Hair Dryer, Apple AirPods, and More

And they’ll all arrive in time to put under the tree
Christmas is less than a week away, which means procrastinators everywhere are flocking to the stores to buy last-minute gifts. But if you don’t have the time (or don’t want to venture out into the cold), we have good news: There’s still time to shop online and get your gifts before December 25 thanks to Walmart’s speedy delivery service.
The big-box retailer offers both two-day shipping and next-day delivery on thousands of items, many of which are still seriously marked down — but the deadline to ensure your packages arrive in time to put them under the tree is December 22 at 11 a.m. PT. Walmart also offers a same-day pickup service that lets you order online and pick up in your local store; just place that order by 4 p.m. PT.
The best news of all is that Walmart is still offering such amazing last-minute deals site-wide that it’s giving Amazon a run for its money. You can still snag a pair of Apple AirPods for under $150, the Instant Pot Ultra for 47 percent off, and this 55-inch LG TV for less than $350. To alleviate some of your shopping stress, we rounded up 30 items that should get to you before Christmas, depending on where they’re getting delivered — and they’re all on sale. There’s not much time left to get them, so scroll down and start adding to your cart ASAP.
Last-Minute Tech and Gaming Deals
- HP 14-Inch Laptop, $269 (orig. $469)
- Sceptre 50-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV, $189.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - Beats Pop Collection, $80–$89 (orig. $119)
- Vizio 36-Inch 2.1 Channel Soundbar System, $98 (orig. $148)
- Sceptre 65-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR LED TV, $359.99 (orig. $899.99)
- Samsung 32-Inch Curved 1920x1080 HDMI 60hz 4ms FHD LCD Monitor, $149.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $144 (orig. $159)
- Samsung Galaxy A50 64gb Factory Unlocked Smartphone, $274.99 (orig. $349.99)
- LG 55-Inch Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV With HDR, $348 (orig. $449.99)
Last-Minute Home Deals
- KitchenAid Classic Plus Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer - Silver, $199 (orig. $279)
- Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender, $44.96 (orig. $99)
- Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $84.99 (orig. $159)
- Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Speed Upright Vacuum, $209 (orig. $259)
- Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer, $59.88 (orig. $88)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Assist Handle, $19.90 (orig. $39.50)
- Gotham Steel Smokeless Electric Grill with Non-Stick Surface, $39.99 (orig. $68)
Last-Minute Beauty and Clothing Deals
- Time and Tru Women's Turtleneck Sweater, $9.99 (orig. $11.86)
- Melrose Ave Vegan Suede Lace-up Wedge Heel Bootie, $25.50 (orig. $49)
- Abbie & Emmie Leah Woven Tab Satchel, $22.99 (orig. $35)
- BCBG Everyly Convertible Tote, $18.99 (orig. $35)
- Chi Air Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Hair Curler, $89.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Oral-B Pro 3000 3D White Electric Toothbrush SmartSeries with Bluetooth Connectivity, $68.88 (orig. $99.97)
- Premium 10-Piece Professional Makeup Brush Set with Free Travel Bag, $7.99 (orig. $19.98)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler, $33.99 (orig. $39.99)
Last-Minute Toy Deals
- Disney Frozen 2 Ultimate Arendelle Castle Playset with Lights and Moving Balcony, $159 (orig. $199)
- VTech Myla the Magical Unicorn, $48.82 (orig. $59.99)
- Power Wheels Hot Wheels Jeep Wrangler 12-V Ride On, $199 (orig. $299)
- PAW Patrol Super PAWs 2-in-1 Transforming Mighty Pups Jet Command Center with Lights and Sounds, $35.25 (orig. $59)
- Disney Frozen 2: Playland Inflatable Ball Pit with 20 Balls, $24.97 (orig. $29.97)
- Xtreme Power Dozer – Motorized Toy Truck That Plows Through Dirt, Toys, Wood & Rocks, $48.88 (orig $54.88)
