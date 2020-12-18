Shop

33 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts from Walmart That Will Arrive Before Christmas — All Under $50

Including Yankee Candles, Levi’s face masks, and the wildly popular Revlon One-Step
By Amina Lake Abdelrahman
With just days until Christmas Eve, the time left to shop for holiday gifts is quickly running out. If you’re one of the many last-minute shoppers out there, then we’ve got some good news. Walmart still has tons of affordable gifts that will arrive before the holiday does — and there are options for everyone on your list.

The retailer has a special page with all of its holiday deals, but there are so many options to look through that it can be overwhelming. To help you out, we dug through the site and rounded up the 33 best last-minute gifts across categories like fashion, home, toys, and more. Better yet, and they’re all under $50. 

If you’re shopping for someone who has been spending a lot of time in the kitchen this year, then a mini air fryer or this best-selling cast iron skillet might be the perfect gift. There’s even this genius stuffed waffle maker that’s bound to be a major upgrade to at-home brunches on the weekends. And anyone who looks forward to cozy movie nights will love to receive Sunbeam's heated fleece blanket or yummy vanilla-scented candles from Yankee Candle.

When it comes to fashion and beauty gifts, you’ll find everything from Sofia Vergara skinny jeans to the wildly popular Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush. There are even some protective yet stylish face coverings — including Levi’s popular masks — that will arrive by Christmas. 

And we didn’t forget about the little ones, either. Walmart has plenty of deals on toys for kids of every age, including board games (like this Star Wars The Child version of Monopoly) and doll playsets (like this realistic Barbie food truck). 

All of the items below qualify for free two-day shipping on orders over $35, so they should show up at your doorstep before Christmas Eve, but we suggest double-checking the estimated arrival date before you complete your order — shipping times can vary based on your location.

Instead of resorting to cash or gift cards this year, scroll through the thoughtful last-minute gift ideas under $50 below. But you’ll have to act fast: Walmart recommends shopping by 2 p.m. local time on December 19 if you want to receive your order in time with two-day shipping.

Best Fashion Gifts

Credit: Walmart

Best Home Gifts

Credit: Walmart

Best Kitchen Gifts

Credit: Walmart

Best Beauty Gifts

Credit: Walmart

Best Toy Gifts

Credit: Walmart

