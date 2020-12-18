33 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts from Walmart That Will Arrive Before Christmas — All Under $50
With just days until Christmas Eve, the time left to shop for holiday gifts is quickly running out. If you’re one of the many last-minute shoppers out there, then we’ve got some good news. Walmart still has tons of affordable gifts that will arrive before the holiday does — and there are options for everyone on your list.
The retailer has a special page with all of its holiday deals, but there are so many options to look through that it can be overwhelming. To help you out, we dug through the site and rounded up the 33 best last-minute gifts across categories like fashion, home, toys, and more. Better yet, and they’re all under $50.
If you’re shopping for someone who has been spending a lot of time in the kitchen this year, then a mini air fryer or this best-selling cast iron skillet might be the perfect gift. There’s even this genius stuffed waffle maker that’s bound to be a major upgrade to at-home brunches on the weekends. And anyone who looks forward to cozy movie nights will love to receive Sunbeam's heated fleece blanket or yummy vanilla-scented candles from Yankee Candle.
When it comes to fashion and beauty gifts, you’ll find everything from Sofia Vergara skinny jeans to the wildly popular Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush. There are even some protective yet stylish face coverings — including Levi’s popular masks — that will arrive by Christmas.
And we didn’t forget about the little ones, either. Walmart has plenty of deals on toys for kids of every age, including board games (like this Star Wars The Child version of Monopoly) and doll playsets (like this realistic Barbie food truck).
All of the items below qualify for free two-day shipping on orders over $35, so they should show up at your doorstep before Christmas Eve, but we suggest double-checking the estimated arrival date before you complete your order — shipping times can vary based on your location.
Instead of resorting to cash or gift cards this year, scroll through the thoughtful last-minute gift ideas under $50 below. But you’ll have to act fast: Walmart recommends shopping by 2 p.m. local time on December 19 if you want to receive your order in time with two-day shipping.
Best Fashion Gifts
- Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Skinny Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jeans, $16.99–$22.50
- Time and Tru Women's Lug Boots, $19.98
- Free Assembly Women's Lightweight Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $18 (orig. $32)
- Plush Hooded Angel Wrap with Pockets, $9.99 (orig. $12.87)
- Big Chill Women's Chevron Quilted Puffer Coat, $25 (orig. $29.96)
- Levi's Reusable Print Face Mask (3 Pack), $14
- iMPower by Prabal Gurung Reversible Face Mask, $5.60 (orig. $14)
Best Home Gifts
- Bissell 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum, $19.86 (orig. $28.86)
- Sunbeam Heated Fleece Throw, $24.98
- Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake Large Jar Scented Candle, $16.88 (orig. $19.87)
- Drew Barrymore Flower Home Round Pleated Velvet Decorative Pillow, $24
- Mainstays Extra Plush Lightweight Throw Blanket, $8.88
- IonUV Sani-Case Portable Disinfecting Travel Bag with UVC Light, $24.77
- Mason Jar Fragrance Warmer and Pluggable Warmer Gift Set, $20
Best Kitchen Gifts
- Keurig K-compact Brewer Black Coffee Maker, $49 (orig. $59)
- The Pioneer Woman Floral 1.5-Quart Slow Cookers, $34.99 (orig. $44.99)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $14.88 (orig. $26.75)
- George Foreman Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press, $9.99
- Instant Brands Vortex Mini 2-Quart 4-In-1 Air Fryer, $49.92
- Presto Stuffler Electric Stuffed Waffle Maker, $49.30 (orig. $79.99)
Best Beauty Gifts
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush in Black, $41.88 (orig. $59.99)
- RoC Retinol Eye Cream + Night Serum, $17.97
- Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh 2.5 oz Eau De Toilette Spray, $42.87 (orig. $92)
- Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Face Serum 30 Ct, $28 (orig. $48)
- Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit, $39.98 (orig. $49.97)
- Laura Geller Gilded Honey Best Sellers Makeup Gift Set, $27.99 (orig. $35)
- HoMedics Bubble Bliss Deluxe Foot Spa with Massaging Bubbles, $19.88 (orig. $23.97)
Best Toy Gifts
- L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix 2020 Collector Edition Jukebox B.B with Music, $36.88 (orig. $49.88)
- Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Board Game, $13.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Barbie Food Truck with 30+ Play Pieces, $49.88
- Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box, $26.49 (orig. $34.99)
- Paw Patrol Chase’s Patrol Cruiser Vehicle with Collectible Figure, $9.84
- Jetson Helix Light-up Folding Kick Scooter, $39.93
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.
- Hot Sleepers Are Obsessed with This Best Cooling Blanket from Amazon That Starts at $20
- Shoppers Say This Underwear Is ‘So Soft, It's Like Wearing Nothing’
- This Lightweight Maxi Dress Has Rave Reviews on Amazon — and It’s Less Than $28
- Amazon Has a Secret Section of Swimwear Under $25 — Here Are the 11 Best