Walmart's Early Labor Day Sale Is Packed with 1,800 Deals on Furniture, Kitchenware, and More
Labor Day isn't until Monday, September 6, but major retailers have already kicked off massive sales for the holiday weekend. And right now, Walmart has more than 1,800 deals to shop.
Walmart's huge Labor Day sale is full of savings on home decor, furniture, kitchenware, tech, and more. Whether you need a handy cooking gadget or a top-rated mattress, there's something for every shopping list. Browsing a sale of this scope can feel like a Herculean task, so ahead, we uncovered the best deals to put on your radar.
Shop Walmart Labor Day Deals:
- Mainstays Aluminum Skillet 3-Piece Set, $9.96 (orig. $14.97)
- Cambridge Silversmiths Flatware 20-Piece Set, $10.03 (orig. $19.97)
- Kootion Clamp Desk Lamp, $13 (orig. $23.99)
- Sweet Home Collection Sheet Set, $22.68 (orig. $26.99)
- Roku Express 4K, $29 (orig. $39)
- Mr. Coffee 2-in-1 Iced Tea Maker with Glass Pitcher, $45.40 (orig. $54.99)
- Moosoo 5.2-Quart Air Fryer, $59 (orig. $99)
- Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $99 (orig. $129)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, $197 (orig. $229)
- Linenspa Dreamer 10-inch Hybrid Mattress, $239 (orig. $299)
If your bed could use an upgrade, check out the Linenspa Dreamer 10-inch Hybrid Mattress that's on sale for $239. You can also grab a set of Sweet Home Collection sheets for just $23.
The sale is packed with deals on home gadgets, too. To tackle dust and debris on your floors, check out the Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner that's on sale for $99. And for convenient lighting, you can pick up the Kootion Clamp Desk Lamp for $13.
You can also save big on kitchenware, including utensils, cookware, and appliances. There's a 20-piece flatware set that's marked down from $20 to $10, which comes out to just 50 cents per utensil. Also on sale for $10 is a three-piece set of non-stick pans.
If you're looking for a healthier way to cook fried foods, the Moosoo 5.2-Quart Air Fryer is currently marked down from $100 to $60. And if you want to make refreshing iced tea right from home, you can snag the Mr. Coffee 2-in-1 Iced Tea Maker for $46.
The sale is also full of tech deals, like the Roku Express 4K that makes streaming your favorite content so easy. Right now, you can get it for just $29. Another standout deal is the 32GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, which is on sale for less than $200. Shoppers love that the tablet is lightweight and fast.
There's no end date set for Walmart's Labor Day sale, but now's your chance to get a head start on your favorite deals before they sell out.
