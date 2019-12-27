20 Incredible Walmart Deals to Shop Before the Decade Ends

Including 4K TVs and Shark vacuums
The decade the coming to an end, but the deals are still going strong thanks to Walmart. The big-box retailer is having its End-of-Year Clearance event with hundreds of markdowns in almost every department, including tech, clothing, toys, and home. So if you missed out on scoring some of those big-ticket items ahead of the holidays, this may be your last chance to get them for this cheap.
For a limited time, you can score this 65-inch RCA TV for $300 off, this Shark upright vacuum for less than $280, and this KitchenAid pasta attachment for $60 off. And don’t forget to check out Walmart’s amazing fashion deals, which include these adorable Sam Edelman chunky-heeled booties for 70 percent off and this graffiti denim jacket for less than $25 from Ellen DeGeneres’ clothing line.
To help you get started, we combed through the deals and picked out 20 of the best you won’t want to miss scoring. These savings are set to expire when the ball drops, so be sure to take full advantage of them before the new year begins. Scroll down to shop our picks from Walmart’s End-of-Year Clearance event.
Best Clothing Deals
- EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres Love Graffiti Denim Jacket, $24.50 (orig. $30)
- Paper Tee Juniors' Faux Fur Coat, $19 (orig. $24.94)
- Time and Tru Cozy Knit Pant, $7.99 (orig. $24.98)
- Heart N Crush Women's Fringe Cableknit Pullover, $12.99 (orig. $20.98)
- Circus by Sam Edelman Cumberland Bootie, $27.99 (orig. $90)
Best Home Deals
- KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Mixer Attachment Set, $139 (orig. $199.99)
- Best Choice Products 4.4-quart 8-in-1 Digital Compact Air Fryer Kitchen Appliance w/ LCD Screen, $49.99 (orig. $71.99)
- Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender, $44.96 (orig. $99)
- Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Speed Upright Vacuum, $279 (orig. $299)
- Ozark Trail 4.0-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $13.99 (orig. $21.70)
Best Tech Deals
- RCA 65-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV, $429.99 (orig. $749.99)
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset, $79.99 (orig. $99)
- Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (5575) Laptop 15.6-Inch, $399 (orig. $499)
- EVOO 14.1-Inch Ultra Thin Laptop - Elite Series Windows 10 S, $199 (orig. $299)
- Best Choice Products 119in HD Indoor Pull Down Manual Widescreen Projector Screen for Home Theater, $59.99 (orig. $126.99)
Best Toy Deals
- Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Tower Shark Loop Racetrack, $53.40 (orig. $99.99)
- Monopoly Junior Electronic Banking, $11.89 (orig. $19.82)
- Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Cube - Daddy Shark, $4.73 (orig. $7.99)
- Disney's The Lion King Roaring Simba Plush, $14.93 (orig. $29.97)
- Imperial Toy Kiddy Up 500 Count Pit Balls with Drawstring Mesh Storage Bag, $29.99 (orig. $44.76)
