20 Incredible Walmart Deals to Shop Before the Decade Ends

The decade the coming to an end, but the deals are still going strong thanks to Walmart. The big-box retailer is having its End-of-Year Clearance event with hundreds of markdowns in almost every department, including tech, clothing, toys, and home. So if you missed out on scoring some of those big-ticket items ahead of the holidays, this may be your last chance to get them for this cheap.

For a limited time, you can score this 65-inch RCA TV for $300 off, this Shark upright vacuum for less than $280, and this KitchenAid pasta attachment for $60 off. And don’t forget to check out Walmart’s amazing fashion deals, which include these adorable Sam Edelman chunky-heeled booties for 70 percent off and this graffiti denim jacket for less than $25 from Ellen DeGeneres’ clothing line.

To help you get started, we combed through the deals and picked out 20 of the best you won’t want to miss scoring. These savings are set to expire when the ball drops, so be sure to take full advantage of them before the new year begins. Scroll down to shop our picks from Walmart’s End-of-Year Clearance event.

Best Clothing Deals

Best Home Deals

Best Tech Deals

Best Toy Deals

