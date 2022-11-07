Early Black Friday Deals Have Officially Landed at Walmart! Shop 50 Can't-Miss Deals Starting at Just $6

There's no better feeling than saving money, but it's even sweeter when you're raking in the savings while hunting for holiday gifts for your loved ones. And if you're waiting until Black Friday and Cyber Monday to find deals, well, you're already missing out because Walmart already has tons of products marked down, and prices start at just $6.

You can scratch just about everyone off your shopping list early this year, as Walmart is offering up early deals ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the latest in tech, toys, home, apparel, and kitchen. While this may be the perfect time to get your hands on Apple AirPods or KitchenAid's Deluxe Tilt-Head Stand Mixer you've been eyeing for the past year, you'll also find deals on other everyday household essentials that you can never go wrong with having too many of, whether that's a pair of warm slippers or even a scented candle.

Feeling overwhelmed with the countless items on sale? We've scoured through all of Walmart's current early deals to find the best ones that are worth your while. Keep on reading to find some of the best early Black Friday deals at Walmart across all categories that you can shop right now.

Best Early Black Friday Tech Deals:

If a new TV is a priority on your shopping list, then you'll want to take a look at Walmart's latest deals, including this 65-Inch smart TV from LG that is marked down to under $500. The television is engineered with 4K resolution, which means the picture has sharper definition and detail. As a smart TV, it has built-in access to streaming services like Netflix, the Apple TV app, Disney+, and HBO Max and everyone in the home can customize their viewing experience and create separate accounts with personalized recommendations.

Another standout tech deal is the first-generation Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), which is $110 off right now. You can take calls, reply to texts, stream music, podcasts, and audiobooks, track your daily activity, and more, all from your wrist. Plus, the watch features a waterproof design so it can be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean.

Best Early Black Friday Kitchen Deals:

Moving into the kitchen deals, you'll find this single-serve coffee maker from Keurig for $30. This have-it-all brewer is a great way to whip up some rich, full-flavored coffee made with the push of a button. The small machine's 36-ounce reservoir means you can make multiple cups of coffee without refilling, and with back-to-back brewing, you don't have to wait very long at all for the brewer to reheat and get going on another cup. It's no wonder shoppers have called the device "efficient" and "space-saving," and one "you will not regret" buying.

If you have an avid baker in your life, you definitely don't want to miss your chance to save big on this KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer while it's marked down by $80. It features 10 speeds, made to knead, mix, and whip together all different types of ingredients.

There's also this Instant Pot electric pressure cooker you can score for just $50 right now. It's a seven-in-one device that functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, and food warmer that makes one-pot meals that will feed up to six people at a super fast speed — up to 70 percent faster than traditional cooking methods, according to the brand. As shoppers have pointed out, the Instant Pot is super simple to use, too.

And if you want to give the gift of something for a kitchen that will serve as both a decorative piece that is also functional, take take a look at this heart-shaped, merlot-colored dutch oven that's only $40 right now.

Best Early Black Friday Home Deals:

Make your way over to the home section, and you'll instantly uncover huge savings on nightstands, furniture, bedding, and more. One deal not to skip over is this popular iRobot Roomba vacuum, which is currently $288. The vacuum has intense power-lifting suction to rid your floors of stubborn dirt, debris, and messes, and will do all the work for you, as it empties on its own, and uses straight-line navigation to clean the floors in your home purposefully. Shoppers have nothing but praise for the robot vacuum, calling it a "game-changer," especially for the areas in a home that see the most foot traffic.

Even though the holidays are all about giving, there's nothing wrong with treating your own space to a little refresh, especially if you're going to be hosting any upcoming parties. A set of three round coffee tables from Gap Home is going for $86 less right now, bringing the total to $133. What makes this set stand out is how each table can tuck underneath one another to create more space in the room you choose to set them in, or you can spread the tables, too.

Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals:

In the fashion department, there are significant savings on all the winter closet essentials, including coats, sweaters, slippers, and boots. There really is nothing better than throwing on a pair of warm bootie slippers that are going for $25 right now. The gray slippers feature an extra-cozy teddy lining and cushioned memory foam insoles. Plus, you can easily wear them outside to take your dog on a walk or run an errand, and they're machine-washable.

Looking for a jacket to keep warm and thwart off the chilly draft? Consider this now-$30 quilted puffer coat that's available in six colors, including black, navy, olive, and fig. There are also plenty of cozy sweatshirts and sweaters to choose from, like this Hanes pullover fleece sweatshirt that's 50 percent off, coming in at just under $13. The crewneck top has a ribbed neckline, hem, and cuffs, and is made of a lightweight fabric that will still keep you warm. Shoppers say to size up if you want a looser fit.

Best Early Black Friday Toy Deals:

And lastly, you don't want to forget to stock up on toys and games for those tiny tots and children in your life. Some popular Squishmallows are on sale with prices as little as $15 and if you're shopping for a kiddo who is a Lego fan, there's a Lego building set inspired by Disney's Encanto. The kit features the three-level house loyal fans of the movie will instantly recognize, along with a sticker sheet for decorating it, and three mini-doll figures of beloved characters Mirabel, Antonio, and Abuela. One shopper said they bought the set for their young granddaughter and the step-by-step, page-by-page instructions made it easy for their family to work on building the house together.

Shopping for a kid who is all about Marvel? Check out this three-pack of action figures that features Black Panther, Iron Man, and Thor. The superheroes have a classic-inspired design and detail and as easy to pose so they can fight any crime that comes their way.

With so many standout items majorly marked down, many hot items are sure to go quickly! Be sure to buy what you want now before Black Friday even officially begins.

