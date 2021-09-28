Shop

Walmart Put Over 1,800 Home, Kitchen, and Tech Items on Sale for Fall — and Prices Start at Just $8

By Isabel Garcia
September 27, 2021 11:00 PM
Whether you're in the market for a home refresh or a tech upgrade, Walmart just launched a bunch of can't-miss deals to kick off the new season. 

From cleaning devices and kitchen gadgets to laptops and home decor, there are more than 1,800 items on sale at Walmart right now. If you need help navigating the massive selection of finds, we pulled together some deals you won't want to miss, including markdowns on a Moosoo vacuum cleaner, Apple AirPods Pro, Built tumblers, and Rubbermaid storage containers. The best part? Prices start at just $8. 

Shop the Best Walmart Deals This Week: 

To keep your favorite fall drinks (hello, pumpkin spiced lattes) toasty for up to six hours, check out the Built 20-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler that's on sale in a few colors for $8. And if you enjoy iced beverages, too, the vacuum-sealed cup will keep your drinks cold for a whole day.  

With the holidays right around the corner, now's a great time to get a head start on kitchen must-haves. Plan on carving turkey for your Thanksgiving meal? This Black + Decker Electric Carving Knife is on sale for $15. And to help keep those inevitable holiday leftovers fresh, check out this 20-piece set of Rubbermaid storage containers. With the deal, the BPA-free containers come out to only $1.75 each. 

There are also plenty of deals on home items that you can use right now, like the Moosoo X8 Cordless 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum that's marked down from $160 to $105. If you're in the market for new decor, check out this colorful rug that's on sale in a variety of sizes. This sleek storage console is on sale, too. Right now, you can score 46 percent savings, and snag it for $35.

Walmart also launched can't-miss deals on tech, including the Samsung CB4 Intel Celeron Chromebook. Normally, the lightweight laptop costs $299, but it's marked down to $127 while the deal lasts. Also on sale are Apple AirPods Pro, which are going for just less than $200.

If you're looking for home, kitchen, or tech deals, check out Walmart's deals for the new season, and shop our favorite finds. 

