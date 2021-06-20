Walmart Just Launched a Massive Summer Sale with Deals Up to 50% Off - Including AirPods and Instant Pots
Walmart is celebrating the beginning of summer in a big way. Today marks the beginning of the retailer's Deals for Days sale, which brings massive savings on select items across categories like home furniture and decor, kitchen and dining, electronics, and more.
Like Amazon Prime Day, the Walmart Deals for Days event will run for multiple days to give shoppers ample time to get everything on their lists. You have until June 24 at 5 a.m. ET to enjoy up to 50 percent off, so start shopping! The best part is that you don't need a membership to join in on all the fun. You will, however, need to act fast because standout items will sell out fast.
Walmart Deals for Days 2021 Savings at a Glance
- Home decor and furniture, up to 25 percent off
- Kitchen appliances, up to 40 percent off
- Floor cleaners, up to 50 percent off
- Electronics, up to 50 percent off
- Toys and video games, up to 50 percent off
- Clothing and accessories, up to 50 percent off
- Patio, garden, and outdoor essentials, up to 30 percent off
While there are hundreds of exciting deals to choose from, we had to make sure that you saw these amazing markdowns. Right now, you can score 40 percent off popular kitchen appliances like the Instant Pot and nonstick cookware sets from Farberware. The Deals for Day sale is also the perfect opportunity to upgrade your floor cleaner with a top-rated model vacuum from Hoover, Anker, or Tineco, which are on sale for up to 50 percent off. Must-have Apple tech products, including the Apple AirPods Pro, Apple iPad Mini, and Apple Watch, are on sale for up to 40 percent off. There are also great savings on clothing, toys, and outdoor essentials.
Below, explore the best discounted items from the Walmart Deals for Days sale.
Best Home and Kitchen Deals
- Drew Barrymore Flower Home Wooden Leaner Mirror, $128.88 (orig. $148.88)
- Farberware 20-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $59.97 (orig. $69.97)
- Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $59 (orig. $99)
- The Pioneer Woman 14-Piece Cutlery Knife Block Set, $39 (orig. $59)
Best Floor Cleaners Deals
- iHome Nova Auto Empty Mopping Robot Vacuum and Mop, $299 (orig. $599)
- Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge, $169 (orig. $349.99)
- Hoover Pro Clean Carpet Cleaner, $99 (orig. $179)
- Tineco PwrHero 11 Cordless Vacuum, $149 (orig. $199)
- Tineco iFloor Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum and Hard Floor Washer, $129 (orig. $199)
Best Electronics Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $219)
- Apple iPad Mini, $329 (orig. $399)
- Apple Watch Series 3, $169 (orig. $199)
- Samsung CB4 Chromebook, $159 (orig. $199)
Best Clothing and Accessories Deals
- JS Jessica Simpson Women's Lace-up One Piece, $24.47 (orig. $34.96)
- Champion Men's Powerblend Graphic Fleece Pullover Hoodie, $28.77 (orig. $50)
- Circus by Sam Edelman Carney Medallion Thong Sandal, $34.99 (orig. $59)
- Michael Kors Women's Parker Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch, $118 (orig. $295)
Best Outdoor Deals
- Decathlon 2-Person Inflatable Kayak, $299 (orig. $349)
- Kamado Joe Jr. 13.5-inch Charcoal Grill, $299 (orig. $399)
- Hyper E-Ride Electric Mountain Bike, $578 (orig. $648)
