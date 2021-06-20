Shop

Walmart Just Launched a Massive Summer Sale with Deals Up to 50% Off - Including AirPods and Instant Pots

Score big on decor, outdoor essentials, floor cleaners, and more
By Emily Belfiore
June 20, 2021 07:07 PM
Walmart is celebrating the beginning of summer in a big way. Today marks the beginning of the retailer's Deals for Days sale, which brings massive savings on select items across categories like home furniture and decor, kitchen and dining, electronics, and more. 

Like Amazon Prime Day, the Walmart Deals for Days event will run for multiple days to give shoppers ample time to get everything on their lists. You have until June 24 at 5 a.m. ET to enjoy up to 50 percent off, so start shopping! The best part is that you don't need a membership to join in on all the fun. You will, however, need to act fast because standout items will sell out fast. 

Walmart Deals for Days 2021 Savings at a Glance

While there are hundreds of exciting deals to choose from, we had to make sure that you saw these amazing markdowns. Right now, you can score 40 percent off popular kitchen appliances like the Instant Pot and nonstick cookware sets from Farberware. The Deals for Day sale is also the perfect opportunity to upgrade your floor cleaner with a top-rated model vacuum from Hoover, Anker, or Tineco, which are on sale for up to 50 percent off. Must-have Apple tech products, including the Apple AirPods Pro, Apple iPad Mini, and Apple Watch, are on sale for up to 40 percent off. There are also great savings on clothing, toys, and outdoor essentials. 

Below, explore the best discounted items from the Walmart Deals for Days sale. 

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Best Floor Cleaners Deals

Best Electronics Deals

Best Clothing and Accessories Deals

Best Outdoor Deals

