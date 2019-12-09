Walmart’s Daily Deals Drop Is Filled with Amazing Savings on 4K TVs, Apple iPhones, and More

Don’t wait too long, because these deals end at midnight
Christmas is coming sooner than you can get your trees up! With six fewer days than usual to shop for gifts this year, it can be difficult to set aside time to make the trek to the store — which is why we (and so many others) are doing all of our gift shopping online. Lucky for us, Walmart has been offering deals 24/7 throughout the month of December to alleviate some of that holiday stress.
The retailer hosted a day of outrageous Cyber Monday sales followed by a week-long marathon of Cyber Week markdowns. But it’s not over yet: Now, Walmart has a daily deals drop section on its website so we can continue to save big. It features a handful of items with major price cuts for that day only. While each day brings brand new markdowns, it also means that you’ll have just 24 hours to shop that day’s sale items.
Today’s drop includes unbeatable savings on tons of tech products, including a 70-inch 4K TV that’s now only $530 and a 15-inch gaming laptop that’s almost half off. You can even snag $200 off this smart mirror that doubles as an interactive home gym.
Buy It! JVC 70-Inch Class 4K UHD 2160p Roku Smart TV LT, $529.99 (orig. $899.99); walmart.com
Buy It! Motile 14-Inch Performance Laptop, $245 (orig. $599); walmart.com
Buy It! Straight Talk Apple iPhone 6s Prepaid Smartphone with 32GB, $129 (orig. $299); walmart.com
Buy It! EVOO Gaming Laptop 15-Inch FHD 144Hz Display, $699 (orig. $1,299); walmart.com
Buy It! Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones – Beats Pop Collection, $80-$89 (orig. $119-$199.95); walmart.com
Buy It! Vizio 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar System, $198 (orig. $228); walmart.com
Buy It! EVOO 8-Inch Android Tablet, Quad Core, 16GB Storage, $49.99 (orig. $89.99); walmart.com
Buy It! RCA Viking Pro 10.1-Inch Android 2-in-1 Tablet 32GB, $59.99 (orig. $129.99); walmart.com
- Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Android TV with Google Assistant Remote Streaming Media Player, $29.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Echelon Reflect 40in, Smart Mirror, at Home Personal Trainer, $899 (orig. $1,099)
- Sceptre 50-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV, $189.99 (orig. $399.99)
- RCA 65-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV, $379.99 (orig. $899.99)
- Jetstream Blizzard Foldable Wi-Fi 4K Camera Drone with Remote Control, $69.99 (orig. $79.99)
- RCA Bluetooth Home Theater System, $128 (orig. $198)
- Sharper Image Instant Print Camera, $39.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Jetstream Smart Home Starter Kit: 2 Smart Plugs + 4 Color Smart Bulbs, $39.99 (orig. $69)
The deals above are set to expire when the clock strikes midnight tonight, meaning they won’t be as discounted tomorrow. We’ll be continually updating this post as the daily deals roll in, so be sure to keep it bookmarked and refer back each day for fresh markdowns.
Of course, Walmart still has thousands of amazing deals across every department, including home, toys, and fashion. You’ll find up to 40 percent off smart home devices, up to 50 percent off toys, and up to 60 percent off fashion — so there’s a very good chance some of the items on your shopping list are on sale at Walmart right now. Scroll down to shop our picks or head on over to Walmart’s incredible holiday deals section to see what else you can save on.
- Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $49 (orig. $99.95)
- iHome Mirror with Bluetooth Audio, $49.88 (orig. $79.99)
- Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Folding Scooter, $148 (orig. $348)
- iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, $244 (orig. $329.99)
- Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum, $69 (orig. $169)
- Best Choice Products 11.6 Quart 1700W 8-in-1 Electric XL Air Fryer Oven, $99.97 (orig. $209.99)
- Olay Regenerist Moisturizer & Cleanser Regimen Gift Set, $42.57 (orig. $60.82)
- Step2 Little Bakers Kids Play Kitchen with 30 Piece Accessory Set, $69.98 (orig. $99.99)
- Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $169 (orig. $249)
- Sharper Image Instant Camera Kit, $19.99 (orig. $44)
- Juno My Baby Elephant with Interactive Moving Trunk and Over 150 Sounds and Movements, $59.99 (orig. $99.99)
