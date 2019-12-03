Walmart’s Cyber Week Sale Has Unreal Deals on 4K TVs, the Nintendo Switch, and Dyson Vacuums

Image zoom

‘Tis the season to shop online! And we have great news if you have yet to get everything on your holiday list: Walmart just kicked off its Cyber Week sale with unreal deals in every department. With amazing savings on the Nintendo Switch, Roku, robot vacuums, and more, we can’t help but share them with everyone we know.

There’s up to 40 percent off tech gear, up to 40 percent off home and kitchen appliances, up to 50 percent off beauty, and up to 60 percent off fashion. While many of the prices are similar to its Cyber Monday deals, Walmart has added a fresh batch of markdowns to the mix; you’ll definitely want to check them out to see how they compare to earlier this week.

Now’s a great time to invest in those household staples you’ve been holding out for, like this 65-inch Sony 4K TV that’s $1,100 off and this Dyson vacuum that is now only $179, down from $279. The retailer has also slashed the price on these noise-cancelling Bose bluetooth headphones and this Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera, both of which would make for great gifts for friends.

And if you’re shopping for a gift for a Frozen fan, Walmart has a dedicated deals section for the Disney movie. It includes this five-foot Arendelle castle playset, which will surely make any kid smile on Christmas morning.

While there are thousands of Cyber Week deals at Walmart that will save you so much this season, we went through them and picked out the 20 that are really worth your money. Scroll down to browse, and keep this page bookmarked, as we’ll be updating it throughout the week if new deals drop. Happy shopping!

Buy It! Sony 65-Inch Class BRAVIA 4K (2160P) UHD HDR Dolby Vision Android Smart LED TV, $1,198 (orig. $2,198); walmart.com

Buy It! Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum, $179 (orig. $279); walmart.com

Buy It! Disney Frozen 2 Ultimate Arendelle Castle Playset with Lights and Moving Balcony, $159 (orig. $199); walmart.com

Buy It! Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones II with Google Assistant, $279 (orig. $349); walmart.com

Buy It! Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Red Joy-Con, $20 Nintendo eShop Credit, & Carrying Case, $299 value; walmart.com

Buy It! Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player, $29 (orig. $39); walmart.com

Buy It! Lego Classic Creative Fun 900 Pieces, $20 (orig. $39.99); walmart.com

Buy It! Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Instant Camera (with 10-pack film), $49 (orig. $59); walmart.com

Buy It! Oral-B Genius 8000 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush, from $104.43 (orig. $249.94); walmart.com

