Walmart’s Cyber Week Sale Has Incredible Deals on Over 2,000 Items — Here Are the 25 Best
Including Shark vacuums, air fryers, and more
You’ve likely spent a lot of time online shopping over the past couple of days. How could you not during two of the biggest shopping days of the year? But if you didn't get a chance to get everything you wanted on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we have great news: Walmart just kicked off its Cyber Week sale!
While many of the prices are similar to its Cyber Monday deals, Walmart has added a fresh batch of markdowns to the mix. With unbeatable savings in every depart, Walmart is essentially a one-stop shop for checking off the rest of your holiday list. To help you make the most of your time and money, we combed through all 2,000+ discounts to bring you the ones worth shopping.
Some of the most notable deals include the Keurig K-Compact coffee maker for less than $50, this 15-piece knife set for $250 off, and this Samsung 50-inch TV for 24 percent off. Our other favorite savings come from the fashion section — which is now up to 70 percent off. You can snag this adorable funnel neck sweater that’s now less than $20, this vegan leather tote bag for $78 off, and this puffer coat with a faux fur trim hood for a whopping $136 off.
There are so many amazing Walmart Cyber Week deals, you can’t not shop! And be sure to keep this page open in your tabs, because we’ll be updating it throughout the week as more offers roll in.
Scroll down to shop 25 of the best Walmart Cyber Week deals you can get right now!
Best Fashion Deals
- Sofia Jeans Sofia Skinny Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jean, $16.99 (orig. $22.50)
- Scoop Women's Cozy Funnel Neck Tunic Sweater, $17 (orig. $29)
- Melrose Ave Vegan Leather Chelsea Boot, $19 (orig. $45)
- Vera New York Madeira Vegan Leather Tote Bag, $19.99 (orig. $98)
- Cyn & Luca Women’s Contrast Zipper Puffer Coat with Faux Fur Trim Hood, $44.88 (orig. $180)
Best Home Deals
- Somerset Home Rio 8 Piece Cotton Bath Towel Set, $19.99 (orig. $45)
- PowerForce Helix Turbo Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum, $59 (orig. $89)
- Hillsdale Coby 3-Drawer Dresser with Shelf, $89 (orig. $119)
- Relax A Lounger Aspen Recliner, $99 (orig. $200)
- Shark Rocket Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum, $219 (orig. $249)
Best Kitchen Deals
- Keurig K-compact Brewer Black Coffee Maker, $49 (orig. $59)
- Blue Diamond Green Dmnd 11p-Piece Set, $49 (orig. $89.99)
- PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus 10-Quart, $99 (orig. $129)
- Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $149 (orig. $299)
- Schmidt Brothers Cutlery Bonded Teak 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $199.99 (orig. $449.99)
Best Tech Deals
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation), $18.98 (orig. $49)
- Vizio 36-Inch 2.1 Soundbar, $128 (orig. $148)
- Sceptre 55-Inch Class 4K UHD LED TV HDR, $239.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Samsung 50-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV, $497.99 (orig. $649.99)
- Lenovo Ideapad S340 13.3-Inch Laptop, $549 (orig. $699.99)
Best Beauty and Wellness Deals
- L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Intensive Anti-Aging Night Face Mask, $17.97 (orig. $19.97)
- Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush, $39.97 (orig. $49.94)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $48.88 (orig. $59.99)
- Spa Sciences Ultimate Skin Cleansing Set, $49.99 (orig. $68)
- Braun Series 7 Wet Dry Men's Electric Shaver with Clean Station, $174.99 (orig. $289.94)
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Walmart’s Cyber Week Sale Has Incredible Deals on Over 2,000 Items — Here Are the 25 Best
- This Self-Emptying Roomba Vacuum Is Officially at Its Lowest Price Ever — $400 Off
- Etsy’s Cyber Week Deals Are Still Going Strong — Check Out the 10 Most Giftable Items on Sale
- The Celeb-Loved Leggings That Fit Like a Second Skin Are Still on Sale for a Few More Hours