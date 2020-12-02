Shop

Walmart’s Cyber Week Sale Has Incredible Deals on Over 2,000 Items — Here Are the 25 Best

Including Shark vacuums, air fryers, and more

By Alex Warner
December 01, 2020 10:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Walmart

You’ve likely spent a lot of time online shopping over the past couple of days. How could you not during two of the biggest shopping days of the year? But if you didn't get a chance to get everything you wanted on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we have great news: Walmart just kicked off its Cyber Week sale

While many of the prices are similar to its Cyber Monday deals, Walmart has added a fresh batch of markdowns to the mix. With unbeatable savings in every depart, Walmart is essentially a one-stop shop for checking off the rest of your holiday list. To help you make the most of your time and money, we combed through all 2,000+ discounts to bring you the ones worth shopping. 

Some of the most notable deals include the Keurig K-Compact coffee maker for less than $50, this 15-piece knife set for $250 off, and this Samsung 50-inch TV for 24 percent off. Our other favorite savings come from the fashion section — which is now up to 70 percent off. You can snag this adorable funnel neck sweater that’s now less than $20, this vegan leather tote bag for $78 off, and this puffer coat with a faux fur trim hood for a whopping $136 off

There are so many amazing Walmart Cyber Week deals, you can’t not shop! And be sure to keep this page open in your tabs, because we’ll be updating it throughout the week as more offers roll in.  

Scroll down to shop 25 of the best Walmart Cyber Week deals you can get right now! 

Best Fashion Deals

Best Home Deals

Best Kitchen Deals

Best Tech Deals

Best Beauty and Wellness Deals

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com