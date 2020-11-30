Walmart Just Dropped 2,000 Epic Deals for Cyber Monday — Don't Miss These Deals Starting at $7

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Shoppers can find amazing markdowns on top brands in every department, including fashion, beauty, electronics, home, and toys. What’s more is many of these items are eligible for NextDay delivery, free two-day shipping, or pickup via Walmart’s new contactless curbside service that’s available in most store locations nationwide.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With so many incredible savings to choose from, it feels slightly overwhelming to shop. So we browsed through every department to highlight 18 deals worth adding to your cart now.

Here are 18 of the best Cyber Monday Walmart deals you can score today:

If you’ve been waiting for a sale to upgrade your kitchen appliances or other home devices, there are several Walmart markdowns you won’t want to miss out on, including the Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer for 38 percent off, this 11-piece nonstick ceramic cookware set for just $60, and this Roomba robot vacuum for a whopping $400 off.

Some of our other favorite deals come from the fashion department, which still has items for up to 60 percent off after Black Friday. This super soft cheetah-print cardigan is less than $20 and these chic faux fur trim boots are 50 percent off. Plus, this moisture-wicking sports bra is just $7 right now. And if you’re a beauty fanatic and don’t already own the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer, you can snag the red holiday edition for less than $50.

There are already so many good savings, and many more to come! Technically, Cyber Monday at Walmart starts at midnight ET, so we expect ever more deals to drop then. Be sure to come back to this page, as we’ll be updating it throughout the day as more Walmart Cyber Monday deals roll in. But until then, scroll down to get started on your holiday shopping before these deals sell out!

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer, $79 (orig. $129); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-Quart Pressure Cooker, $249 (orig. $299); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Blue Diamond Limited-Edition Nonstick Ceramic 11-Piece Cookware Set, $59 (orig. $89.99); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum, $119 (orig. $149); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum, $399 (orig. $799); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Ecovacs Deebot 711S Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $169 (orig. $549.99); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike with 6-Month Free Membership, $497 (orig. $599); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Lenovo Ideapad 13.3-Inch Laptop, $499 (orig. $699.99); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Samsung 55-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV, $597.99 (orig. $699.99); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung Reversible Face Mask, $5.60 (orig. $14); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Dreamers by Debut Women's Leopard Print Cardigan, $16.99 (orig. $20.98); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Portland by Portland Boot Company Faux Fur Trim Lace Up Boot, $24.99 (orig. $49.99); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Athletic Works Women's Active Printed Sports Bra, $7 (orig. $12.96); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Champion Women's Sport High Rise Legging Tight-Print, $25 (orig. $50); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $48.88 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, $129 (orig. $199.95); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Pillow Buddy, $12.96 (orig. $15.96); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Barbie Estate 3-In-1 Dreamcamper Vehicle With Pool, $79 (orig. $89.99); walmart.com