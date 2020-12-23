Walmart Just Secretly Dropped Countless Deals on Kitchen, Fashion, Tech, and More for Up to 75% Off 

Don’t put away your credit cards quite yet — the after Christmas sales are only just starting. If you still have the energy to shop online, many retailers' end of year markdowns are worth a peek, especially Walmart’s last minute clearance sale. Shoppers can save up to 75 percent across several categories, including tech, fashion, beauty, kitchen, and much more.
If you’re ready to walk into 2021 with a fresh wardrobe, plenty of fashionable winter staples are up for grabs. This hooded puffer coat from Cyn & Luca comes in three different neutral shades and is an absolute steal at only $40. You’ll find additional winter coats on sale, like this ultra-soft faux fur piece from Mark Alan that’s been dropped to just $20.
Whip up fresh recipes in the kitchen with the help of brand new appliances — from air fryers to hand mixers, the retail giant has you covered. This top-notch Ninja Foodi indoor grill and air fryer has over 500 five-star ratings, and is currently $30 less than its original price. This 18-piece cookware set seems almost too good to be true at just $36, but the thousands of five-star ratings don’t lie: Shoppers swear by each piece’s durability and lightweight feel.
There’s much more to discover throughout Walmart’s end of year sale, from vacuum cleaners to top-shelf beauty products (we’re looking at you, La Mer). Tech markdowns on Apple watches, Vizio smart TV’s, Fitbit watches, and other hot ticket items are also included.
We’ve rounded up all the best deals across the home, beauty, fashion, tech, and kitchen categories down below to help you get started.