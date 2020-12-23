Walmart Just Secretly Dropped Countless Deals on Kitchen, Fashion, Tech, and More for Up to 75% Off 

Prices start at just $2
By Maya Gandara
December 22, 2020 07:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Don’t put away your credit cards quite yet — the after Christmas sales are only just starting. If you still have the energy to shop online, many retailers' end of year markdowns are worth a peek, especially Walmart’s last minute clearance sale. Shoppers can save up to 75 percent across several categories, including tech, fashion, beauty, kitchen, and much more. 

If you’re ready to walk into 2021 with a fresh wardrobe, plenty of fashionable winter staples are up for grabs. This hooded puffer coat from Cyn & Luca comes in three different neutral shades and is an absolute steal at only $40. You’ll find additional winter coats on sale, like this ultra-soft faux fur piece from Mark Alan that’s been dropped to just $20. 

Whip up fresh recipes in the kitchen with the help of brand new appliances — from air fryers to hand mixers, the retail giant has you covered. This top-notch Ninja Foodi indoor grill and air fryer has over 500 five-star ratings, and is currently $30 less than its original price. This 18-piece cookware set seems almost too good to be true at just $36, but the thousands of five-star ratings don’t lie: Shoppers swear by each piece’s durability and lightweight feel. 

There’s much more to discover throughout Walmart’s end of year sale, from vacuum cleaners to top-shelf beauty products (we’re looking at you, La Mer). Tech markdowns on Apple watches, Vizio smart TV’s, Fitbit watches, and other hot ticket items are also included. 

We’ve rounded up all the best deals across the home, beauty, fashion, tech, and kitchen categories down below to help you get started. 

Best Home Deals

  • Bissell 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum, $19.86 (orig. $28.86); walmart.com
  • Bissell PowerForce Helix Turbo Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum, $59 (orig. $89); walmart.com
  • Black + Decker Lithium FLEX Hand Vacuum, $51.75 (orig. $59); walmart.com
  • Zimtown Custom Closet Organizer Shelves System Kit, $109.99 (orig. $153.99); walmart.com
  • Lavaport 10-Piece Reusable Food Bags, $16.99 (orig. $33.98); walmart.com
  • Kingso Industrial Coffee Table with Storage Drawers, $70.99 (orig. $106.48); walmart.com
  • Alpine Furniture Flynn Mid Century Modern 2 Drawer Nightstand, $156.58 (orig. $399); walmart.com

Best Beauty Deals

  • La Mer The Eye Concentrate Eye Cream, $172 (orig. $192); walmart.com
  • Peter Thomas Roth Mega Rich Intensive Anti-Aging Cellular Eye Cream, $33.05 (orig. $65); walmart.com
  • Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Tightening Treatment, $24 (orig. $38); walmart.com
  • Enyopro Hair Dryer Brush, $29.99 (orig. $59.98); walmart.com
  • The Wet Brush 3-Pack Hair Brushes, $30.99 (orig. $40.29); walmart.com
  • The Lab Direct Power Punch Vitamin C Serum, $15.17 (orig. $26.02); walmart.com
  • Douvall's Skin Organic Argan Stress Relief Oil, $48.23 (orig. $97.49); walmart.com

Best Kitchen Deals

  • Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer, $169 (orig. $199); walmart.com
  • Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer, $12.96 (orig. $17.99); walmart.com
  • Best Choice Products Air Fryer, $119.99 (orig. $218.99); walmart.com
  • Barton 8-Quart Aluminum Pressure Cooker, $39.95 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com
  • Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set, $35.96 (orig. $49.97); walmart.com

Best Fashion Deals

  • Mark Alan Women’s Single Breasted Faux Fur Coat, $19.88 (orig. $44.96); walmart.com
  • Cyn & Luca Women's Box Quilt Hooded Puffer Coat with Bib, $39.88 (orig. $180); walmart.com
  • ZXZY Women Tie-Dyed Short Sleeve Elastic Waist Pajama Set, $22.99 (orig. $45.99); walmart.com
  • 90 Degree by Reflex Women's Active T-Shirt with Short Sleeves, $4.96 (orig. $48); walmart.com
  • Swiss Tech Women's Mid-Length Puffer Jacket with Hood, $24.88 (orig. $39.88); walmart.com
  • Pugs Ladies Tech Gloves, $12.95 (orig. $45); walmart.com

Best Tech Deals 

  • Bietrun Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds, $27.99 (orig. $99.99); walmart.com
  • Sony Extra Bass On-Ear Headphones, $14.95 (orig. $30); walmart.com
  • Lenovo Smart Tab M8 with Google Assistant, $89 (orig. $99); walmart.com
  • Acer 315 15.6-Inch Celeron 4GB/32GB Chromebook, $179 (orig. $219); walmart.com
  • VIZIO 50-Inch Class 4K UHD LED Quantum Smart TV, $298 (orig. $349); walmart.com
  • Fitbit Inspire 2, $68.95 (orig. $99.95); walmart.com
  • Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, $169 (orig. $199); walmart.com
