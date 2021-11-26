Shop

Walmart Has Unbeatable Low Prices for Black Friday on Apple AirPods, Roomba Vacuums, and More

Here are 42 products you need to get in your cart ASAP 
By Alex Warner November 26, 2021 12:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

There's nothing quite like the feeling of saving hundreds of dollars, which is why you'll be especially excited that Walmart's Black Friday sale starts now! The big box retailer has been offering amazing savings all month long, but it just slashed the prices on a bunch of new products for the shopping holiday.

There are thousands of markdowns across every department, including home, tech, fashion, and toys. While this is your chance to snag big ticket items, like TVs, robot vacuums, and headphones for less, you can also find an array of everyday essentials on sale, too. That means it's a great time to not only purchase gifts, but to grab those normally pricey items you've been wanting. 

RELATED: Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. 

With so much on sale at Walmart, and well, everywhere else, finding the best deals on Black Friday is definitely a little overwhelming. So to make your shopping more convenient, we've highlighted 42 deals from Walmart that are worth adding to your cart. If a TV is high priority on your list, you've come to the right place. Walmart has some unbeatable deals on 4K options, including this 55-inch TV for under $300 and this 75-inch TV for $400 off. Another standout tech deal from the bunch is on this pair of Apple AirPods Pros that are going for $38 off right now.

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (orig. $197); walmart.com

Moving into the kitchen deals, you'll find this 6.5-quart round Dutch oven for under $40 and this Keurig coffee maker for $20 off. And you definitely won't want to miss your chance to score this Dyson cordless stick vacuum for $100 off and this Roomba robot vacuum for $152 off.

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, $177 (orig. $329.99); walmart.com

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $399.99 (orig. $499.99); walmart.com

In the fashion department, there are clothing, shoe, and accessories deals for everyone in the family. Spoiler: The viral Orolay coat that Emma Stone and Lucy Hale own is more than half-off. Plus, these cozy sweatpants are only $7 and these faux fur-lined boots that remind us of Uggs are under $30. Parents looking for toys and games for their little ones will definitely want to check out Walmart's deals. This set of Legos with 1,500 pieces is on 50 percent off and this wooden play kitchen with food accessories is $100 off.   

With prices this low, things are sure to go quickly! Be sure to check back frequently, because we'll be updating this post as products sell out and as deals expire. For now, keep scrolling to shop the best Walmart Black Friday 2021 deals you can snag today.

Best Home Deals 

Credit: Walmart

Best Kitchen Deals 

Credit: Walmart

Best Steam Cleaner and Vacuum Deals

Credit: Walmart

Best TV Deals

Credit: Walmart

Best Tech Deals

Credit: Walmart

Best Fashion Deals

Credit: Walmart

Best Toy Deals

Credit: Walmart

Shop More Black Friday 2021 Sales

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com