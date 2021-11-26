Walmart Has Unbeatable Low Prices for Black Friday on Apple AirPods, Roomba Vacuums, and More
There's nothing quite like the feeling of saving hundreds of dollars, which is why you'll be especially excited that Walmart's Black Friday sale starts now! The big box retailer has been offering amazing savings all month long, but it just slashed the prices on a bunch of new products for the shopping holiday.
There are thousands of markdowns across every department, including home, tech, fashion, and toys. While this is your chance to snag big ticket items, like TVs, robot vacuums, and headphones for less, you can also find an array of everyday essentials on sale, too. That means it's a great time to not only purchase gifts, but to grab those normally pricey items you've been wanting.
With so much on sale at Walmart, and well, everywhere else, finding the best deals on Black Friday is definitely a little overwhelming. So to make your shopping more convenient, we've highlighted 42 deals from Walmart that are worth adding to your cart. If a TV is high priority on your list, you've come to the right place. Walmart has some unbeatable deals on 4K options, including this 55-inch TV for under $300 and this 75-inch TV for $400 off. Another standout tech deal from the bunch is on this pair of Apple AirPods Pros that are going for $38 off right now.
Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (orig. $197); walmart.com
Moving into the kitchen deals, you'll find this 6.5-quart round Dutch oven for under $40 and this Keurig coffee maker for $20 off. And you definitely won't want to miss your chance to score this Dyson cordless stick vacuum for $100 off and this Roomba robot vacuum for $152 off.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, $177 (orig. $329.99); walmart.com
Buy It! Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $399.99 (orig. $499.99); walmart.com
In the fashion department, there are clothing, shoe, and accessories deals for everyone in the family. Spoiler: The viral Orolay coat that Emma Stone and Lucy Hale own is more than half-off. Plus, these cozy sweatpants are only $7 and these faux fur-lined boots that remind us of Uggs are under $30. Parents looking for toys and games for their little ones will definitely want to check out Walmart's deals. This set of Legos with 1,500 pieces is on 50 percent off and this wooden play kitchen with food accessories is $100 off.
With prices this low, things are sure to go quickly! Be sure to check back frequently, because we'll be updating this post as products sell out and as deals expire. For now, keep scrolling to shop the best Walmart Black Friday 2021 deals you can snag today.
Best Home Deals
- Yankee Candle Original Large Jar Scented Candle, $14 (orig. $18.88)
- Serta So Fluffy Bed Pillow Set of 4, $20 (special buy)
- TaoTronics Air Purifier with True HEPA, $39.99 (orig. $64.99)
- Zimtown Luggage Set Travel Bag TSA Lock ABS Trolley Carry On Suitcase, $159.98 (orig. $300.99)
- Better Homes & Gardens Modern Farmhouse Fireplace Credenza, $359 (orig. $399)
- Casper Original Memory Foam Mattress Queen-Size, $876 (orig. $1,095)
Best Kitchen Deals
- Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker, $79 (orig. $99)
- The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Gadget 20-Piece Set, $35 (orig. $49)
- Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron 6.5 Quart Round Dutch Oven, $39.98 (orig. $59.97)
- PowerXL Air Fryer Home Pro 12-Quart, $69 (special buy)
- Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender, $69 (orig. $84)
- Gotham Steel 32 Piece Cookware Set, $149.99 (orig. $299.99)
Best Steam Cleaner and Vacuum Deals
- Tineco PWRHERO 11 Cordless Vacuum, $139 (orig. $199)
- Shark Cordless Pet Plus Stick Vacuum with Self Cleaning Brushroll, $159 (orig. $279)
- Bissell Proheat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner, $199 (orig. $299)
- Samsung Jetbot Robot Mop, $198 (orig. $299)
- iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, $177 (orig. $329.99)
- Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $399.99 (orig. $499.99)
Best TV Deals
- Samsung 65-Inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV 2021 Bundle, $1,649.99 (orig. $2,197.98)
- Sceptre 55-Inch Class 4K UHD LED TV, $248 (orig. $368)
- Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $338 (orig. $426)
- Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD 2160P LED Smart TV, $568 (orig. $647.99)
- TCL 55-Inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision Roku Smart TV, $699.99 (orig. $1,399.99)
- Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED 4K 2160P Smart TV, $1,097.99 (orig. $1,497.99)
Best Tech Deals
- Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen - Smart Home Display with Google Assistant, $49.98 (orig. $99.98)
- Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player, $15 (orig. $29.88)
- Night Owl Bluetooth 4 Channel 4K Wired DVR 4 Wired Light Cameras, $145 (orig. $187.68)
- Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $149 (orig. $179)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (orig. $197)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4-Inch Touchscreen, $549 (orig. $699.99)
Best Fashion Deals
- Orolay Thickened Down Jacket Winter Hooded Coat with Faux Fur Trim, $119.99 (orig. $259.99)
- Athletic Works Jogger Track Pant with Side Pockets, $ 7 (orig. $14.98)
- Free Assembly Corduroy Knit Sweatshirt with Lantern Sleeves, $11 (orig. $22)
- Dreamers by Debut Leopard Print Cardigan, $9.66 (orig. $22.98)
- Champion French Terry Jogger Pants, $22.50 (orig. $30)
- Pawz by Bearpaw Everleigh Faux Fur Lined Suede Boot, $28.99 (orig. $39.99)
Best Toy Deals
- Lego Classic Bricks and Animals Building Set 1,500 Pieces, $29 (orig. $58)
- 5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands Capsule Collectible Toy 3-Pack, $12.64 (orig. $20.24)
- Mega Bloks First Builders Big Building Bag, $14.92 (orig. $24.99)
- Disney Princess Fold N Go Celebration Castle with Accessories, $25 (orig. $52.99)
- Paw Patrol Movie Transforming City PAW Patroller, $49 (orig. $59)
- KidKraft Uptown Wooden Play Kitchen with Chalkboard and 30-Piece Play Food Accessories, $99 (orig. $199)
Shop More Black Friday 2021 Sales
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Walmart Has Unbeatable Low Prices for Black Friday on Apple AirPods, Roomba Vacuums, and More
- Nordstrom Put 28,000 Items on Sale for Black Friday — but These Are the 30 Worth Shopping
- Amazon Has Huge Discounts on Steam Cleaners — and Prices Start at Just $31
- Amazon's Overstock Outlet Is Overflowing with Huge Furniture Discounts Starting at $36