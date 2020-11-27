Shop

Walmart’s Epic Black Friday Has Thousands of Unbeatable Deals — Here Are the Best 36

Save big on Roomba vacuums, 4K TVs, the Instant Pot, and more

By Alex Warner
November 26, 2020 11:00 PM
Walmart’s final Black Friday deals are here! The retail giant has been offering incredible savings all month long to give customers a head start on holiday shopping. But, of course, it saved the very best for last: Walmart just added hundreds more deals to its Black Friday sale

There are new markdowns across every department, including electronics, home, fashion, toys, and beauty with prices at an all-time low. Some of the most notable deals include the newest iRobot Roomba vacuum for a whopping $200 off, this 55-inch smart TV for less than $500, and the Acer Chromebook for 45 percent off. Plus, you can snag one of the most popular kitchen appliances for just $50. If you guessed “Instant Pot,” you’re right! 

Walmart is offering up to 60 percent off clothing, shoes, and accessories for the entire family. Parents can find Wonder Nation jeans for girls and boys for just $7 a pair, plus some stylish pieces for themselves. This trendy longline plaid coat is $20 off and this best-selling Wrangler hooded work jacket for men is now only $12.  You can also find plenty of deals on 2020’s most important essential: face masks. There are reusable cloth face masks from Sofia Vergara's Walmart-exclusive line and from celeb-loved designer Prabal Gurung on sale. 

While Walmart stores across the country open at 5 a.m. local time for Black Friday with extra precautionary measures, you can shop all the same deals comfortably and safely from your couch right now. The retail giant is also offering contactless curbside pickup for your online orders, a new service available in the majority of its stores nationwide. 

There are tons of Black Friday deals happening today, and we know you’ve probably got a whole list of places websites to shop at. So, to make it as convenient as possible, we broke down the best Walmart Black Friday 2020 deals into categories so you can quickly scroll through to find what you’re looking for. 

Keep this page up on whatever screen you’re shopping from and refresh it often, because we’ll be updating it as things sell out and adding more offers as we discover them. Scroll down to shop and save big from Walmart! 

Best Clothing Deals

Best Vacuum Deals

Best TV Deals

Best Kitchen Deals

Best Face Mask Deals

Best Toy Deals

Best Tech Deals

