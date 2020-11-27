Walmart’s Epic Black Friday Has Thousands of Unbeatable Deals — Here Are the Best 36
Walmart’s final Black Friday deals are here! The retail giant has been offering incredible savings all month long to give customers a head start on holiday shopping. But, of course, it saved the very best for last: Walmart just added hundreds more deals to its Black Friday sale!
There are new markdowns across every department, including electronics, home, fashion, toys, and beauty with prices at an all-time low. Some of the most notable deals include the newest iRobot Roomba vacuum for a whopping $200 off, this 55-inch smart TV for less than $500, and the Acer Chromebook for 45 percent off. Plus, you can snag one of the most popular kitchen appliances for just $50. If you guessed “Instant Pot,” you’re right!
Walmart is offering up to 60 percent off clothing, shoes, and accessories for the entire family. Parents can find Wonder Nation jeans for girls and boys for just $7 a pair, plus some stylish pieces for themselves. This trendy longline plaid coat is $20 off and this best-selling Wrangler hooded work jacket for men is now only $12. You can also find plenty of deals on 2020’s most important essential: face masks. There are reusable cloth face masks from Sofia Vergara's Walmart-exclusive line and from celeb-loved designer Prabal Gurung on sale.
While Walmart stores across the country open at 5 a.m. local time for Black Friday with extra precautionary measures, you can shop all the same deals comfortably and safely from your couch right now. The retail giant is also offering contactless curbside pickup for your online orders, a new service available in the majority of its stores nationwide.
There are tons of Black Friday deals happening today, and we know you’ve probably got a whole list of
places websites to shop at. So, to make it as convenient as possible, we broke down the best Walmart Black Friday 2020 deals into categories so you can quickly scroll through to find what you’re looking for.
Keep this page up on whatever screen you’re shopping from and refresh it often, because we’ll be updating it as things sell out and adding more offers as we discover them. Scroll down to shop and save big from Walmart!
Best Clothing Deals
- Free Assembly Women’s Ultra-Soft Turtleneck Sweater, $13 (orig. $22)
- Jordache Vintage Women's Reese High Rise Slim Bootcut Jeans, $19.98 (orig. $28.98)
- Kendall + Kylie Shani Faux Fur Slingback Slipper, $19.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Melrose Ave Vegan Suede V Gore Block Heel Bootie, $25 (orig. $48)
- Scoop Women's Long Plaid Coat, $70 (orig. $90)
- Wrangler Men's Guardian Heavy Weight Fleece Lined Water Repellent Hoodie Jacket, $12 (orig. $27.82)
Shop more Walmart clothing deals here.
Best Vacuum Deals
- Bissell 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum, $19.86 (orig. $28.86)
- Hoover Pro Clean Pet Carpet Cleaner, $99 (orig. $179)
- Tineco Pure One S11 Spartan Cordless Smart Vacuum, $219 (orig. $299.99)
- Shark IQ Robot Self Empty Robot Vacuum, $329 (orig. $399)
- iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal, $399 (orig. $599)
Shop more Walmart vacuum deals here.
Best TV Deals
- Sceptre 43-Inch Class 1080P FHD LED TV, $148 (orig. $219.99)
- RCA 55-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $259.99 (orig. $319.99)
- Vizio 50-Inch Class 4K UHD LED Quantum Smart TV HDR M6x-Series, $298 (orig. $349.99)
- Samsung 43-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR, $267.99 (orig. $299.99)
- LG 55-Inch Class 4K UHD 2160P NanoCell Smart TV with HDR, $496.99 (orig. $696.99)
Shop more Walmart TV deals here.
Best Kitchen Deals
- Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker, $19.77 (orig. $24.94)
- Instant Pot Viva Black Stainless 6-Quart Programmable Pressure Cooker, $49 (orig. $99.99)
- Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer, $49.88 (orig. $99)
- Ninja Supra Kitchen System, $96 (orig. $169.99)
- KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Mixer Attachment Set, $149.99 (orig. $199.99)
Shop more Walmart kitchen deals here.
Best Face Mask Deals
- iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung Reversible Face Mask, $5.60 (orig. $14)
- Martex Buffalo Plaid Face Masks, $6.99 (orig. $14)
- Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Evil Eye Face Mask with Travel Pouch 3-Pack, $10.80 (orig. $18)
- Nicholas Phinn Kids Size Rainbow Print Variety Pack Face Mask 3-Pack, $14.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Pro MC Unisex Shiny Sequin Metallic Face Mask, $25.95 (orig. $39.95)
Shop more Walmart face masks here.
Best Toy Deals
- Lego Classic Bricks and Animals 1,500-Pieces, $30 (orig. $58)
- Disney Frozen 2 Portable Arendelle Castle Playset, $37.88 (orig. $50)
- Hover-1 Nova Hoverboard, $69 (orig. $119)
- Little Tikes Princess Cottage Playhouse, $97 (orig. $127)
- L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Super Surprise, $98 (orig. $119)
Shop more Walmart toy deals here.
Best Tech Deals
- Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones with Apple H1 Headphone Chip, $99 (orig. $149.95)
- Gateway 11.6-Inch FHD Ultra Slim Notebook, $149 (orig. $179)
- Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, $179 (orig. $229)
- Fitbit Versa 3, $199.95 (orig. $299.95)
- Acer Chromebook 15.6-Inch Full-HD Touchscreen, $299 (orig. $549.99)
Shop more Walmart electronics deals here.
Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals:
