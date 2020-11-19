Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Walmart Is Offering Some of Its Earliest Black Friday Deals Ever — Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Black Friday is going to look very different this year. Since the shopping holiday is known to draw big crowds, many retailers are adapting their regular processes to meet the needs of their customers this season. That’s why Walmart reinvented its Black Friday shopping experience to make it safer and more convenient.

“Customers trust Walmart to deliver an amazing Black Friday year after year,” executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S. Scott McCall said in a press release. “Although this year’s event looks different, our commitment to what our customers depend on us for — the absolute best prices of the season on hot gifts from top brands — hasn’t changed.”

Rather than drop all of its savings on one day, the big box retailer has spread them out throughout the month of November, which means you can start shopping now! Scroll down find out everything you need to know about Walmart's Deals for Days promotion so you can get a head start on holiday shopping. Plus, we’ve highlighted 30 amazing early Walmart Black Friday deals you can add to your cart right now. And keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it with new information as it becomes available.

When Does Walmart Black Friday Start?

Walmart’s Black Friday deals are happening right now! The retail giant kicked off its Deals for Days promotion earlier this month to give customers plenty of time to score early savings on the items they’re shopping for this season. So technically, Walmart’s Black Friday started on November 4 this year.

How Does Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days Work?

Throughout the month of November, Walmart has been hosting early Black Friday events that begin online and continue in stores. (However, most of the best savings are being offered exclusively online.) These drops feature deals on some of the most sought-after products of the season — but they’re only available at these low prices for a limited time.

Its first Deals for Days promotion began on November 4 with now-expired discounts on popular kitchen appliances, but Walmart’s second event is still in full swing with huge deals on electronics, like TVs, tablets, and laptops. The third event will start on Wednesday, November 25 at 7 p.m. ET, offering customers massive markdowns across every department. You can expect even more online savings to drop at midnight ET and in stores at 5 a.m. ET.

When Will Walmart Open on Black Friday?

For the first time in 30 years, Walmart announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving to give essential workers — who have been working relentlessly during the pandemic — time to spend with their families. Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Friday, November 27, with extra measures to keep its customers and employees safe while shopping.

How Can I Shop Walmart’s Black Friday Deals?

Customers can shop all of Walmart’s incredible Black Friday savings online with the option to get your order via contactless curbside pickup, a new service available in the majority of its stores nationwide. If you prefer to shop in person, Walmart has implemented a number of precautionary measures to ensure customers will feel safe. Along with sanitizing every shopping cart, Walmart will “limit the number of customers into the store to help reduce congestion and promote social distancing,” according to its website.

What Will Be on Sale During Walmart’s Black Friday?

The real question is: What won’t be on sale during Walmart’s Black Friday? The retailer already has nearly 2,000 markdowns on its website and has been teasing more to come. So chances are, you’ll find whatever you’re looking for on sale. You can find savings in literally every department including fashion, beauty, home, electronics, toys, and more.

We’ve hand-picked 30 of our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals and organized them by category to make your shopping experience even more convenient than Walmart already has. Happy saving!

Best Fashion Deals

Best Vacuum Deals

Best TV Deals

Best Kitchen Deals

Best Toy Deals

Best Face Mask Deals

