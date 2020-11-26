Walmart’s Black Friday Ad Reveals Deals on Robot Vacuums, 70-Inch TVs, and More — Starting at $5

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Walmart has been known to offer some of the most highly anticipated savings of the season. That’s why when the retail giant drops its Black Friday ad it’s a big deal. But things have been happening a little differently this year. In case you missed it, Walmart quietly released three different Black Friday ads earlier this month that aligned with its Deals for Days promotion, a reinvented shopping experience to reduce crowds on the actual shopping holiday.

The first two events have already ended, meaning those Black Friday ads are no longer available. However, its third and final event is happening right now with incredible deals on electronics, toys, apparel, and home goods. To view the ad online, head to this landing page and click “See the Deals.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Here are 8 of the best deals you can shop now from Walmart’s Black Friday ad:

There are so many good savings at Walmart, and there are plenty more to come. According to the retail giant’s website, there will be another deals drop online on November 27 at midnight ET (and in stores at 5 am local time) — and you can get a sneak preview of everything that will be included thanks to the final Walmart Black Friday ad.

But we suggest getting a head start on your holiday shopping now, before things start to sell out.

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Vizio 70-Inch Class 4K UHD LED Smart TV HDR V-Series, $478 (special buy); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Shark IQ Robot Self Empty Robot Vacuum, $329 (orig. $399); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, $129 (orig. $179); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Samsung Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, $99 (special buy); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Sylvania 10.1-Inch Quad Core Tablet/Portable DVD Player Combo, $59 (orig. $89); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Hydro-Force Havana Inflatable Hot Tub Spa, $197 (orig. $399.99); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Disney Mickey Mouse Women's Cuffed Pajama Pants, $5 (special buy); walmart.com

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman 20-Pc. Cutlery Set, $20 (special buy); walmart.com

Shop More Black Friday Deals 2020: