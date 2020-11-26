Walmart’s Black Friday Ad Reveals Deals on Robot Vacuums, 70-Inch TVs, and More — Starting at $5
Walmart has been known to offer some of the most highly anticipated savings of the season. That’s why when the retail giant drops its Black Friday ad it’s a big deal. But things have been happening a little differently this year. In case you missed it, Walmart quietly released three different Black Friday ads earlier this month that aligned with its Deals for Days promotion, a reinvented shopping experience to reduce crowds on the actual shopping holiday.
The first two events have already ended, meaning those Black Friday ads are no longer available. However, its third and final event is happening right now with incredible deals on electronics, toys, apparel, and home goods. To view the ad online, head to this landing page and click “See the Deals.”
Here are 8 of the best deals you can shop now from Walmart’s Black Friday ad:
- Vizio 70-Inch Class 4K UHD LED Smart TV HDR V-Series, $478 (special buy)
- Shark IQ Robot Self Empty Robot Vacuum, $329 (orig. $399)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, $129 (orig. $179)
- Samsung Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, $99 (special buy)
- Sylvania 10.1-Inch Quad Core Tablet/Portable DVD Player Combo, $59 (orig. $89)
- Hydro-Force Havana Inflatable Hot Tub Spa, $197 (orig. $399.99)
- Disney Mickey Mouse Women's Cuffed Pajama Pants, $5 (special buy)
- The Pioneer Woman 20-Pc. Cutlery Set, $20 (special buy)
Let’s start with what appears to be its biggest (in size and price drop) deal: This Vizio 70-inch 4K smart TV, which is now specially priced at $478. TVs of this size from other electronics brands usually go for closer to $1,000, so it’s essentially like you’re getting half-off. Other standout deals from the ad include this self-emptying Shark robot vacuum for $70 off, the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch that Kate Hudson wears for less than $130, and this inflatable hot tub spa for almost 50 percent off. And if holiday PJs are on your list, Walmart has tons of Disney-themed options for just $5.
There are so many good savings at Walmart, and there are plenty more to come. According to the retail giant’s website, there will be another deals drop online on November 27 at midnight ET (and in stores at 5 am local time) — and you can get a sneak preview of everything that will be included thanks to the final Walmart Black Friday ad.
But we suggest getting a head start on your holiday shopping now, before things start to sell out.
