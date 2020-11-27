The Best 25 Under-$25 Walmart Black Friday Deals — Including Roku, Crockpot, and Sony
Hurry — these deals are too good to last
Black Friday is a great time to stock up on big ticket items — but don’t forget about the more affordable options as well. We scrolled through nearly every one of Walmart’s Black Friday Deals and, while the smart TVs and Apple Watches were certainly noteworthy, we’re equally excited about these 25 under-$25 buys.
From toys and kitchen essentials to home goods and beauty finds, these budget-friendly purchases are not just stocking stuffers, either. Topping our list is the Roku Premiere Remote, which is currently on sale for just $24, and the Sunbeam Heat Therapy Neck and Shoulder Wrap while it costs just $20. We’ll also be adding the Crock-Pot 7 Quart Manual Slow Cooker (also now $20) and the Hamilton Beach Programmable Coffee Maker (now $17) to our virtual carts to make our dinner prep and mornings easier.
For the kids on your list, grab the top-rated iTouch PlayZoom Smartwatch while it’s 61 percent off or the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Pillow Buddy while it’s 19 percent off. Fashion lovers will want to snatch up the Robert Matthew Faux Leather Leggings while they’re 60 percent off and beauty mavens will be happy to know the Remington Flat Iron with Anti-Static Technology is under $18.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for a loved one, these 25 Walmart Black Friday Deals under $25 are sure to please. See them all, below.
Under-$25 Home and Appliance Deals
- Crock-Pot 7 Quart Manual Slow Cooker, $19.77 (orig. $26.94)
- Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker, $16.88 (orig. $23.57)
- Sunbeam Renue Heat Therapy Neck and Shoulder Wrap, $19.99 (orig. $27.14)
- The Pioneer Woman Fiona Floral Toaster, $23.99 (orig. $39.96)
- Mainstays Basic Bath 18-Piece Towel Set, $24.98 (orig. $57.60)
- Starfrit Rotato Express, $16.99 (orig. $25.99)
- Aroma 3QT. Pot Rice Cooker, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $14.88 (orig. $26.75)
Under-$25 Electronic Deals
- Sony Wireless In-Ear Headphones with Mic, $23 (orig. $33)
- Roku Premiere Remote, $24 (orig. $39.99)
- Onn. True Wireless Earphones, $16.88 (orig. $19.88)
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, $24.88 (orig. $49)
- JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds, $24.88 (orig. $29.88)
Under-$25 Fashion and Beauty Deals
- Robert Matthew Faux Leather Leggings, $19.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Remington 1” Flat Iron with Anti-Static Technology, $17.84 (orig. $19.96)
- Como Blu Colorblock Faux Shearling Pullover, $9.96 (orig. $18.96)
- Belmint Foot Spa Bath Massager, $19.99 (orig. $23.97)
- Feathers Women's 2-Pack Fleece Leggings, $12.96 (orig. $24.96)
- Como Blu Women's Athleisure Sweatpants, $10 (orig. $16)
- Mark Alan Single Breasted Faux Shearling Coat, $24.98 (orig. $44.96)
Under-$25 Kid and Pet Toys
- iTouch PlayZoom Kids Smartwatch, $24.99 (orig. $65)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Pillow Buddy, $12.96 (orig. $15.96)
- Infantino Balls Blocks Buddies, $16.88 (orig. $19.99)
- Jw Chompion Durable Rubber Dog Chew Toys, $6.99 (orig. $12.79)
- Baby Einstein Discovery Essentials 5-Piece Infant Toy Pack, $24.99 (orig. $34.95)
