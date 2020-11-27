Shop

The Best 25 Under-$25 Walmart Black Friday Deals — Including Roku, Crockpot, and Sony

Hurry — these deals are too good to last

By Stephanie Perry
November 27, 2020 02:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Walmart

Black Friday is a great time to stock up on big ticket items — but don’t forget about the more affordable options as well. We scrolled through nearly every one of Walmart’s Black Friday Deals and, while the smart TVs and Apple Watches were certainly noteworthy, we’re equally excited about these 25 under-$25 buys.

From toys and kitchen essentials to home goods and beauty finds, these budget-friendly purchases are not just stocking stuffers, either. Topping our list is the Roku Premiere Remote, which is currently on sale for just $24, and the Sunbeam Heat Therapy Neck and Shoulder Wrap while it costs just $20. We’ll also be adding the Crock-Pot 7 Quart Manual Slow Cooker (also now $20) and the Hamilton Beach Programmable Coffee Maker (now $17) to our virtual carts to make our dinner prep and mornings easier. 

For the kids on your list, grab the top-rated iTouch PlayZoom Smartwatch while it’s 61 percent off or the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Pillow Buddy while it’s 19 percent off. Fashion lovers will want to snatch up the Robert Matthew Faux Leather Leggings while they’re 60 percent off and beauty mavens will be happy to know the Remington Flat Iron with Anti-Static Technology is under $18.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for a loved one, these 25 Walmart Black Friday Deals under $25 are sure to please. See them all, below. 

Under-$25 Home and Appliance Deals 

Under-$25 Electronic Deals

Under-$25 Fashion and Beauty Deals

Under-$25 Kid and Pet Toys

Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals:

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com