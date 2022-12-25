Lifestyle Walmart's Huge After-Christmas Sale Has Already Begun — and Prices Are Up to 73% Off Shop Uggs, toys, the best vacuum we tested, and more can’t-miss deals By Erin Johnson Erin Johnson Instagram Erin Johnson is the senior commerce editor for PEOPLE. Before joining PEOPLE, she was a commerce editor for The Spruce. She also researched, tested, and wrote product guides for several digital outlets, including Real Simple, InStyle, Better Homes and Gardens, and Southern Living. When she's not raving about a new product, you can find Erin toting her dog named Pup around Brooklyn or planning a trip to the beach. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 25, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Walmart The gifts are unwrapped, serving dishes are put away, and holiday movies are no longer playing on repeat. If you're ready to power down, hold on for a few more minutes, because the Walmart after-Christmas sale has officially started. Save hundreds during this winter clearance event, where Walmart TVs and laptops are on sale for as little as $129. Even best-selling items like Bose QuietComfort Headphones are approaching $100 off in this end-of-the-year mega-sale. Did holiday guests leave your house a wreck? It's time to finally splurge on the PEOPLE Tested-favorite Shark Vertex cordless stick vacuum cleaner while it's only $199 — that's $150 in savings. While you're at it, add a Shark steam mop to your cart while it's 33 percent off. Walmart Best Walmart After-Christmas Deals Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Bluetooth Earbuds, $149.95 (orig. $199.95) Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones, $229 (orig. $329) Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), $199 (orig. $279) Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum, $199 (orig. $349) Wordle The Party Game, $10 (orig. $21.99) The Home Edit 5-Piece Pantry Edit, $19.96 (orig. $24.98) Lite-Brite Ultimate Classic, $11.69 (orig. $16.97) Ugg Scuffette Slipper, $94 (orig. $136.57) Sharper Image Shiatsu Foot Massager, $109.97 (orig. $129.97) Colgate Optic White Teeth Whitening Pen, $19.97 (orig. $24.97) If you spent all your money on holiday gifts, there are still plenty of great Walmart deals under $20. Add some fun discourse to your day with Wordle The Party Game — it's only $10 right now. Thinking of finally getting organized in the new year? Grab The Home Edit 5-Piece Pantry Edit and color-code your canned goods to your heart's desire. And, as always, Walmart has a 90-day flexible return policy, so if something is not quite what you expected, you can exchange it or get your money back without worry. Read on for the best Walmart deals on tech, home, kitchen, toys, and more. Walmart Best Walmart Tech Deals Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Bluetooth Earbuds, $149.95 (orig. $199.95) Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones, $229 (orig. $329) Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), $199 (orig. $279) Apple AirPods (2nd Gen), $89.99 (orig. $119.99) Onn. 55-inch Class 4K UHD TV with Roku, $268 (orig. $379) Lenovo Ideapad 14-inch Laptop, $129 (orig. $179) Seagate King of Wakanda External Hard Drive, $49.99 (orig. $119.99) If you didn't pick up Apple AirPods on Cyber Monday, this is your last chance to ditch your wired headphones and upgrade to these wireless earpods for under $100 before the year ends. Didn't receive that Apple Watch you asked for this Christmas? Now's the time to treat yourself while the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) is only $199. The 7 Best Pet Cameras PEOPLE Tested Walmart Best Walmart Home Deals PEOPLE Tested Favorite: Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum, $199 (orig. $349) Anker eufy 25C Robot Vacuum, $96 (orig. $249.99) Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, $89 (orig. $123.34) Shark Steam Mop, $39 (orig. $59) Gap Home T-Shirt Soft Jersey Sheets, $24.99 (orig. $49.98) Allswell Egyptian Cotton 6-Piece Bath Towel Set, $16.97 (orig. $22) Elf Stor Christmas Ornament Storage, $10.17 (orig. $13.23) We couldn't believe our eyes when we saw the Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum was $150 off. We've tested over 50 vacuums, and this model continues to be a favorite, with one tester raving that it "basically vacuums for you." We don't see this vacuum on sale often, so now is the time to add it to your cart. Aside from all the cleaning and floor care items on sale, you can also save big on linens, like this super soft Gap Home sheet set that's 50 percent off and this set of crisp white Egyptian cotton towels that is sure to give your bathroom a much-needed refresh for 2023. The 8 Best Flannel Sheets We Tried for Ourselves Walmart Best Walmart Kitchen Deals Celeb Line: Beautiful 20-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set by Drew Barrymore, $119 (orig. $199) Celeb Line: The Home Edit 5-Piece Pantry Edit, $19.96 (orig. $24.98) Lodge Seasoned 12-inch Cast Iron Skillet, $24.92 (orig. $39.50) PowerXL Dual Basket Air Fryer Pro 7-in-1, $69 (orig. $149) Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer with Reheat and Dehydrate, $69 (orig. $79) Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker, $108 (orig. $159.99) Zafro Countertop Ice Maker, $86.99 (orig. $109.99) If you hosted guests this month and realized your refrigerator ice maker is not made for entertaining, add the Zafro Countertop Ice Maker to your cart while it's less than $90 and keep the drinks flowing for your New Year's party. And were you sure someone would gift you an air fryer this season, but you received another robe instead? The PowerXL Dual Basket Air Fryer Pro is currently $80 off, so you can get your air fryer and use the extra money you saved to treat yourself. The 7 Best Keurig Coffee Makers We Tested in Our Lab Walmart Best Walmart Toy Deals Throwback: Lite-Brite Ultimate Classic, $11.69 (orig. $16.97) Paw Patrol Skye Sidewalk Bike, $78 (orig. $94) Swagtron Shuttle Electric Hoverboard, $149 (orig. $329) Barbie 6-Doll Sports Career Collection, $25 (orig. $35.67) Paw Patrol Big Truck Pup's Chase Transforming Vehicle, $14.97 (orig. $17.97) Lego Flower Bouquet 10280, $47.99 (orig. $59.99) STEM Toy: Dissect-It Mega Lab Stem Toy, $15 (orig. $25) Wordle The Party Game, $10 (orig. $21.99) It's so fun to watch kids open presents on Christmas Day, but it's equally fun to see the surprise on their faces when they get a Paw Patrol truck or a new set of Barbies post-holiday, when they least expect it. And this year, the Walmart toy deals aren't just for kids: Enjoy the Lite-Brite Ultimate Classic no matter your age — after all, it's just $12. Or finally gather the courage to take a ride on an electric hoverboard while it's $180 off right now. Walmart Best Walmart Fashion Deals Ugg Scuffette Slipper, $94 (orig. $136.57) Portland Boot Company Faux Shearling Boots, $19.99 (orig. $75) Cate & Chloe 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings, $15.99 (orig. $135.99) Ororo Heated Vest with Battery, $139.99 (orig. $169.99) Under $5: L'eggs Casuals Black Opaque Tights, $3.95 (orig. $12.08) A quality heated vest is a hot-ticket item this season, and Walmart has one of our favorites — the Ororo Heated Vest — on sale for under $150. We tested 17 heated jackets this year, and the Ororo heated jacket was our top pick. This vest is a slight variation on the brand's high-quality jacket, so we're confident it will keep you warm. Packed Party Travel Size Hair Dryer, $29.98 (orig. $34.88) Sharper Image Shiatsu Foot Massager, $109.97 (orig. $129.97) Colgate Optic White Teeth Whitening Pen, $19.97 (orig. $24.97) Crest 3D Whitestrips, $32 (orig. $39.13) Oral-B iO Series 5 Electric Toothbrush, $99.97 (orig. $119.97) Under $10: EcoTools 6-Piece Makeup Brush Set, $9.98 (orig. $12.99) New year, white teeth! Prep that smile for all the great moments awaiting you in 2023 with teeth-whitening products from Walmart, like the Colgate Optic White Teeth Whitening Pen for $20 or classic Crest 3D Whitestrips for $34. Planning to travel in the new year? Don't forget an appropriately-sized hair dryer, like this adorable Packed Party Hair Dryer. Add it to your cart before it's back to its full price. Keep scrolling for more after-Christmas sales from Walmart! Walmart Buy It! Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones, $249 (orig. $329); walmart.com Walmart Buy It! The Home Edit 5-Piece Pantry Edit, $19.96 (orig. $24.98); walmart.com Walmart Buy It! Crest 3D Whitestrips, $32 (orig. $39.13); walmart.com 