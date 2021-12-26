Walmart Quietly Dropped a Huge After-Christmas Sale with Savings of Up to 60%
The year may be coming to an end, but sales are still going strong. So if you're ready to shop for yourself after a busy holiday gifting season, we suggest heading to Walmart.
Ahead of the new year, the retailer dropped so many deals across every category, including tech, kitchen, home, and fashion. Whether you're looking to update your smart devices, refresh your cold-weather wardrobe, or upgrade your kitchen gadgets, you can save up to 60 percent on best-selling items.
Shop the Best 35 After-Christmas Deals at Walmart:
- Cap Fitness Yoga Mat, $4.49 (orig. $9.99)
- Merkury Innovations A19 Smart LED Bulbs, 3-Pack, $4.88 (orig. $16.64)
- Free Assembly Women's Cuffed Pocket T-Shirt, $6 (orig. $12)
- Uhomepro Knife and Scissor Sharpener, $10.99 (orig. $21.98)
- Tru Grit Fitness 5-Pound Pair Rubber Dumbbell Weight with Cast Iron Core, $12.50 (orig. $24.99)
- Tasty Kits 8-Piece Hot Chocolate Bomb Gadget Set, $16.44 (orig. $24.99)
- Honey-Can-Do Expandable Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer, $17.06 (orig. $31.95)
- Bodum Kenya 8-Cup French Press Chrome Coffee Maker, $19.84 (orig. $26.82)
- Jason Maxwell Oversized Faux Shearling Coat, $24.88 (orig. $34.96)
- Ozark Trail Women's Wool Blend Thermal Baselayer Pant, $24.88 (orig. $29.99)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned 12-Inch Cast Iron Pan, $24.90 (orig. $39.50)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation), $24.98 (orig. $49)
- Portland by Portland Boot Company Women's Faux Fur Trim Lace-Up Boot, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Hotel Style 600 Thread Count Queen-Size Egyptian Cotton Sheets, $25 (orig. $45)
- Oral-B Pro 500 Precision Clean Electric Toothbrush, $27.94 (orig. $40.51)
- Bower 12-Inch Ring Light Studio Kit, $29.88 (orig. $39.88)
- Ninja Personal Nutri-Blender, $29.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $34.88 (orig. $59.99)
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Organization and Food Storage Containers, Set of 7, $40.16 (orig. $59.99)
- Honey-Can-Do 3-Tier Steel Rolling Cart, $39.99 (orig. $47.75)
- Sunbeam Electric Throw with 3 Heat Levels, $44.98 (orig. $54.99)
- Gallery Solutions Framed Black Floor Mirror, $60.99 (orig. $88.86)
- Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 XL Pressure Cooker, $99 (orig. $249)
- Beats Studio Buds, $99.95 (orig. $149.95)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation), $169.99 (orig. $254.98)
- Fitbit Luxe, $119.95 (orig. $148.95)
- Tineco iFloor 2 Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $125 (orig. $199)
- Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Plus, $127 (orig. $155)`
- Hoover Smart Wash Pet Carpet Cleaner, $138 (orig. $299)
- Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, $129.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, $149 (orig. $199)
- iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum, $177 (orig. $274.99)
- Acer 315 Chromebook, $189 (orig. $219)
- Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $248 (orig. $348)
- TCL 55-Inch Class 4 Series Roku TV, $319 (orig. $599.99)
There are plenty of deals on items that will help keep your home clean and organized, including the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum that tackles debris on hard floors and carpets. Connect it to the SharkClean app to control the powerful vacuum — even when you're not home. If you're a pet parent, check out the Hoover Smart Wash Pet Carpet Cleaner to deep clean your carpets.
As far as organization products, this versatile three-tier rolling cart is a must-have. Shoppers have used the compact cart to store items in their kitchen, laundry room, home office, and other areas throughout their home. And if you want to keep your pantry and kitchen drawers organized, check out this set of storage containers and this bamboo drawer organizer.
There are a slew of kitchen gadgets on sale, too. If you're looking for a cooking device that can do just about anything, this 12-in-1 Ninja pressure cooker is 60 percent off right now. The 8-quart multicooker can steam vegetables, bake chicken, air fry crispy foods, and so much more. And if you're looking for an investment piece for coffee drinkers, this Nespresso coffee maker that brews fresh coffee is also on sale.
If you want to upgrade your closet for the winter, these lace-up boots with a faux-fur trim are discounted to just $25, and shoppers say they're warm and comfortable. You can also score savings on this celeb-approved down puffer coat, which has been worn by Lucy Hale and Emma Stone.
There are also can't-miss deals in the tech and electronics department, including $281 off the TCL Class 4 Series Roku TV. With easy access to streaming services, the smart TV makes it so easy to watch your favorite shows and movies.
There's no end date listed for the sale, but with discounts this steep, hot-ticket items are bound to sell out fast. So head to Walmart's after-Christmas sale to score savings on your favorite finds.
