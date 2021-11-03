Walmart Just Dropped Its Black Friday Ad with Epic Deals You Can Shop Now

Similar to last year, Walmart will offer three rounds of Black Friday savings during the month of November. The first event kicks off online November 3 and in stores on November 5 with a slew of markdowns on toys and electronics. The next drop will be available online Wednesday, November 10 and in stores on Friday, November 12 with even more deals across departments, including apparel, home goods, and more. The third and final round has yet to be announced, but you can expect to find the biggest and best savings of the season.