Walmart Just Dropped Its Black Friday Ad with Epic Deals You Can Shop Now
Black Friday falls on November 26 this year, but you don't have to wait until then to get savings: Walmart's Deals for Days promotion is back by popular demand!
The retail giant announced it would bring back its reinvented shopping experience following last year's success. Rather than offer markdowns for one day after Thanksgiving, customers can score incredible savings throughout the month of November — and you may want to take advantage of them. Experts are advising people to start their holiday shopping early this year due to supply chain issues, material shortages, and shipping snafus.
"The team has worked hard to prepare for another outstanding holiday season, and no matter how or where our customers choose to shop — from the shelf in a store, ordering online and picking it up curbside, or having it delivered to their front door — they can depend on us for a safe and convenient shopping experience," said executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S. Scott McCall in a press release.
To better help you shop this season, we've broken down everything you need to know about Walmart's Black Friday deals. Keep reading to get all the details and start shopping now!
When Does Walmart Black Friday Start?
Similar to last year, Walmart will offer three rounds of Black Friday savings during the month of November. The first event kicks off online November 3 and in stores on November 5 with a slew of markdowns on toys and electronics. The next drop will be available online Wednesday, November 10 and in stores on Friday, November 12 with even more deals across departments, including apparel, home goods, and more. The third and final round has yet to be announced, but you can expect to find the biggest and best savings of the season.
How Can I Shop Walmart's Black Friday Deals?
As always, customers can shop Walmart's Black Friday deals online and in stores. New this year, anyone with a Walmart+ membership will get exclusive early access to each event's savings four hours ahead of everyone else. So if you're not already a member, now may be a good time to sign up, especially since it comes with a variety of other amazing perks, like no minimum for shipping, free delivery from your local store, and savings on prescriptions.
Walmart is also making delivery more convenient by extending store hours for same-day or next-day deliveries, adding additional delivery windows for customers for local pickup, and adding more items to the list of what can be delivered from your local store.
What Will Be on Sale During Walmart's Black Friday?
The Walmart Black Friday ads are just a tease for the deals yet to come. The retailer will offer customers thousands of discounts on big ticket items and everyday essentials in every department, including fashion, home, toys, beauty, and electronics from top brands, like Samsung, Reebok, Apple and Keurig. You can also expect to find exclusive sale items and special buy prices that are only available at Walmart. In addition to its Deals for Days, Walmart is also offering rollbacks on hundreds of products online and in stores.
Right now, you can get unbeatable savings on electronics and toys during Walmart's first round of Black Friday deals. To help you get started, we pulled some of the best items you can get for less; they include the Samsung Chromebook 4 for $TK off and this single-serve Keurig coffee maker for $TK percent off. This 55-inch 4K TV is one of Walmart's special buys at $228, a price you won't find anywhere else. As for toys, this L.O.L surprise pack with 14 dolls and over 70 accessories is just $64 (valued at $200) and a bunch of Disney princess dolls are marked down to just $5 apiece.
Here are 14 of the best early Walmart Black Friday deals you can shop right now:
- TCL 55-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $228 (special buy)
- Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $99 (orig. $212)
- Tineco PWRHERO 11 Cordless Vacuum, $125 (orig. $199)
- Samsung 11.6-Inch Chromebook 4, $87 (orig. $129)
- Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $35 (orig. $67)
- Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR, $568 (orig. $647.99)
- Roku Premiere 4K HDR Streaming Media Player, $19.88 (special buy)
- HP Chromebook x 360 14-Inch, $179 (orig. $299)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+, $59 (orig. $149.99)
- L.O.L. Surprise Amazing Surprise, $64 (special buy)
- Rainbow High Original Fashion Doll Playset, $64 (orig. $119)
- Disney Frozen Anna Fashion Doll, $5 (orig. $10.79)
- Lego Duplo Classic Creative Animals, $29 (orig. $58)
- New Bright RC 1:12 Scale Remote Control Sports Car Challenger SRT, $15 (orig. $29.86)
With prices this low, products are sure to fly off of Walmart's shelves — both online and IRL — very quickly. So we suggest adding the ones you want to your cart sooner rather than later.
