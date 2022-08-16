Walgreens Is Having a Massive Clearance Sale on Hundreds of FSA-Approved Items — Here's What to Buy 

Break out that FSA card and stock up your cabinets: Walgreens is having a major sale on a ton of everyday basics. It's buy one, get one 50 percent off on everything from contact solution and thermometers to nose drops and melatonin gummies.

Whether you just moved into a college dorm or a new apartment or you simply realized you're out of basically everything in your bathroom — like Ibuprofen and multi-use coconut oil — there's no better time to grab the must-have items that make life easier by being on hand. Otherwise, you may find yourself making that dreaded late-night run to the corner drugstore when a migraine or sore throat hits.

The Walgreens sale is pretty straightforward: Add at least two qualifying products to your shopping cart and you'll receive the lower-priced item for 50 percent off. If you have cash to burn on your FSA (flexible spending account) card, make sure to select the "FSA Item" bullet under the "More Options" tab before making your purchase.

The sale currently includes over 800 Walgreens brand products, so the real difficulty is narrowing down your selection. We suggest taking a look through your cabinets and making a note of what you need — then scroll through some of the standout items from the Walgreens sale below. Note that the 50 percent off sale price will be applied once the items have been added to your cart. Some items are also eligible for an extra 20 percent off when you spend at least $40 and use the code HEALTH20. Happy stocking up!

The Best Everyday Items to Buy in the Walgreens Sale

If you've run out of eye drops, vitamin C gummies, or face masks, Walgreens has you covered. The half-off prices are hard to beat, especially on products you find yourself using every single day.

First-Aid Items to Buy in the Walgreens Sale

Everyone should have the first-aid basics in their home because you never know when you'll need some extra gauze pads or antibiotic ointment. While it may be rare that you actually use these items, you'll be grateful you have them on hand if any relevant situation arises — especially if you have kids.

What to Buy in the Walgreens Sale to Prepare for Cold and Flu Season

COVID-19 cases are continuing, and cold and flu season is right around the corner. That means coughing, sore throats, and congestion are bound to hit at one point or another. To combat the symptoms, fill your bathroom cabinets with plenty of soothing lozenges and medicine to fight coughing and sneezing.

What to Buy in the Walgreens Sale If You Live an Active Lifestyle

If you're an athlete or someone who enjoys working out on a regular basis, there are some key items you should always have at the ready. Compresses work wonders for sore or stiff muscles, and it's good to keep extra wraps or tape in your at-home kit so you don't run out exactly when you need them.

Shop all of these everyday essentials (and so many more) on the Walgreens site.

