Surprise! The Diffuser Brie Larson, Ellen Pompeo, and More Celebs Can't Live Without Is Secretly on Sale
Winter is here, which means we'll be spending more time in our homes over the next couple of months. So why not use the holiday season as an excuse to make your home (or a loved one's) more relaxing? One way to create a spa-like oasis in your space is with an essential oil diffuser. Similar to a candle, these machines disperse natural oils into the air to freshen up a room and help reduce anxiety. Celebs like Brie Lawson, Ellen Pompeo, Gweneth Paltrow, and Molly Sims can't live without the Vitruvi Essential Oil Diffuser, and now's the best time to buy one since the machine and the brand's essential oils are 20 percent off at Amazon.
"This diffuser looks beautiful in my home, but more importantly, it helps me decompress and feel calm after a long day or when I'm feeling stressed," Sims previously told PEOPLE. "To be honest, it can be hard to make a diffuser look beautiful, but Vitruvi diffusers are incredibly chic when placed in your home."
Made of ceramic porcelain, the popular diffuser is on sale in four colors — stone white, terracotta, light pink, and ash grey — and will look beautiful placed atop a bookshelf, nightstand, countertop, or dresser. It emits scents up to 500 square feet and can be left on for four or eight-hour increments. Setting up the stylish machine is easy, too: just add 15 to 25 drops of essential oil (which are sold separately), fill up the water reservoir, and set the timer.
The celeb-loved product has also earned 1,800 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers calling it an "elegant and practical" gift that "feels luxurious." "I got this as a Christmas gift and totally love it," one reviewer wrote. "I had never used a diffuser before, but now I'm a huge fan. It's a high-quality product that looks cute, runs very quietly, and I like the built-in safety features because it doesn't heat up at all and automatically shuts off if the water runs out. While I still love my scented candles, I feel better leaving this on while I'm sleeping or out running errands."
Whether you're looking to decompress or want to give the gift of relaxation this holiday season, pick up the celeb must-have home accessory while it's on sale at Amazon.