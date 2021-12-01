Surprise! The Diffuser Brie Larson, Ellen Pompeo, and More Celebs Can't Live Without Is Secretly on Sale

Winter is here, which means we'll be spending more time in our homes over the next couple of months. So why not use the holiday season as an excuse to make your home (or a loved one's) more relaxing? One way to create a spa-like oasis in your space is with an essential oil diffuser. Similar to a candle, these machines disperse natural oils into the air to freshen up a room and help reduce anxiety. Celebs like Brie Lawson, Ellen Pompeo, Gweneth Paltrow, and Molly Sims can't live without the Vitruvi Essential Oil Diffuser, and now's the best time to buy one since the machine and the brand's essential oils are 20 percent off at Amazon.