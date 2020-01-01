Virgo Horoscopes: What 2020 Has in Store for You

Image zoom Getty

Perfection is the name of any Virgo’s game. You have a keen attention to detail and a lock on efficiency. You also have a true sense of duty. If someone asks you to do something, you’ll not only get it done, you’ll do the best possible job.

Famous Virgos: Beyoncé, Blake Lively, Melissa McCarthy, Idris Elba, Chris Pine, Keanu Reeves

Ideal Friend: Scorpios (Demi Moore, Gabrielle Union, Jimmy Kimmel, Michael Strahan) make a good foil for your perfectionist ways. They are just as smart, but their focus is more on emotional intelligence, whereas your strength is in logical thinking.

Love Match: You share a lot in common with Capricorns (Nina Dobrev, Sienna Miller, Ryan Seacrest, Denzel Washington). You’re both hardworking, analytical and prefer quality over quantity when it comes to friends. These similarities make life together easy breezy.

2020 At a Glance: Creativity reigns supreme. The trick is to embrace this side of yourself—even when it’s not practical! The more you do, the more you’ll grow and find lasting happiness.

Famous Virgos Idris Elba, Blake Lively and Beyoncé

Work: You are usually a stickler for the rules, particularly at work. But at the beginning of the year, you’ll be more open to tackling tasks in new, non-traditional ways. Go for it! You’ll see that switching up how you do things can lead to even better results.

Love: Virgo, your romantic life is on fire this year! If you’re looking for love, prepare for lots of eligible candidates to come your way. Not only will you enjoy dating, but you’ll also learn a lot about yourself in the process. For those who are in a relationship, you’ll find yourself having lots of deep conversations and, as a result, you’ll feel closer to your partner than ever.

Health: Towards the end of the year, you’ll find yourself dealing with a lot of stress. Taking some time for yourself as often as possible will be the only way to combat it.